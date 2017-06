Global Village Space |

But has Hashmi’s speech come as a surprise to anyone? Did we think that PML-N leadership will, in defending the King’s family, abide by the contours of democratic and constitutional limitations? Does anyone truly believe that Hashmi’s speech was an act of individual expression? That it did not carry the sanction or consent of the leadership? Does anyone think that such statements are not frequently made by PML-N leaders in their private gatherings? That Mr. Nawaz Sharif (and, importantly, Ms. Maryam Nawaz) is unaware of these tirades? More to the point, does anyone believe that these diatribes (which have the potential of irking our institutions to the point of having an irreversible impact on our polity) can be made without the express permission and consent of those who control PML-N’s narrative – the Prime Minister and his daughter?Read more: Will judicial activism enable JIT to get accountability? Sadly, this is not the first (or the last) time that PML-N leadership has threatened the lives and safety of those who disagree with the King. In fact, it is now painfully clear that, for PML-N, the idea of showing solidarity and support to one’s King trumps all constraints of law and civility.Examples? Any mention of PML-N’s barbarity, bordering on terrorism, would have to start with the episode of ransacking the honorable Supreme Court of Pakistan and threatening the judges with physical harm when the August Court had the audacity to call Mr.Nawaz Sharif in contempt of court. And then there was that time when Khawaja Saad Rafique commented on how, if he were the Interior Minister, he would have “welcomed” Tahir-ul-Qadri with a “taste” of PML-N reception. True enough, a few weeks later, the despicable Rana Sana Ullah follow through on the threat, when (under his leadership, and that of Shahbaz Sharif) the Punjab Police shot and killed 14 demonstrators (including pregnant women) in Model Town, Lahore. Not to mention minor ‘scuffles’ carried out by PML-N leaders against opposition members, including mob-fights at the floor of the National Assembly (during the budget session, a few years ago).