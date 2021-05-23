Pakistan’s cement production capacity to increase to 100Mt/yr by 2023

Pakistan’s cement production capacity to increase to 99Mt/yr Pakistan’s cement production capacity to increase to 99Mt/yr

The All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA) says that the country’s installed cement production capacity will reach 99Mt/yr within the next few years, with most of the planned work to be completed by mid-2023. The Dawn newspaper has reported that producers are launching new cement plant projects and expanding existing plants with a total new capacity of 18Mt/yr. Upon completion, the current projects will increase domestic cement production capacity by 43% to 99Mt/yr from 69Mt/yr. 94Mt/yr of the new capacity is situated in Northern Pakistan and 5.0Mt/yr in Southern Pakistan.APCMA says that the reason behind the new expansion cycle is estimated annual sales growth of 10 – 15% from 2021.