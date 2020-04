Pakistan’s budget deficit may hit record high due to coronavirus

Pakistan’s deficit can reach Rs4tr due to coronavirus impact, according to IMF findings

Pakistan’s budget deficit is expected to rise to the highest level in history to 9.2% of the size of national economy or Rs4 trillion in current fiscal year due to the impact of deadly contagion on revenues and expenses, says a new report of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The deficit is expected to rise because of revenue shocks as the government has not yet announced any major increase in budgetary expenditure,