I will give you two examples to make my point.



Pre - 1849 The region that is now Pakistan had zero "Gora" influence. It was 100% pure local "desi" influence. Be it Sikh, be it Muslim, be it Sindhi, be it Pakhtuns, be it Balochi, be Talpurs it was 100% pure desi culture iterations. Whatever pre-existed 1849 cannot be blamed on the West. We were pure uncontaminated desi milk. Yet a few Angraiz came and made the whole lot of us slaves. And then we became slaves for the next 98 years - 1849-1947 ruling be few Gora Sahibs.



1947 - Present We became a independant country thanks to struggle of a Western educated gent. Pakistan still retained 90% desi thinking but we also now had 10% Gorah Raj indoctrinated people which had left behind it's education institutions like Aitchison College, Karachi Grammer School etc, military, civil and political institutions. This region was far more Western indoctrinated now then it was before 1849. Why not tell the same Angraiz today to try and conquer the country today?



Not a chance.



Yes that is very true. But you saw what happened when we had desi system ruling desi folks in 1840s. The English walked in and made slaves of all of us. At least right now the system may not be perfect but there is no way they can do that.



By the way have a look at Turkey. There are lots of Turkish members. Learn from them.

