The Pakistani Army is deploying several battalions of the Mujahid Force Regiment, which is part of its dreaded Border Action Team (BAT), along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border to infiltrate terrorists and target Indian security forces.According to intelligence sources, battalions 641, 647, 654 and 655 are being deployed.These battalions have targeted Indian security forces earlier as well. Intelligence sources said that security forces deployed on the border have informed the Centre of Pakistan's latest move.Formed on the lines of Territorial Army in 1963, the Regiment participated in the Indo-Pakistani wars of 1965 and 1971. Now, battalions 641, 647, 654 and 655 have been made permanent.Defence expert Major General (retired) SP Sinha told India Today that the Army is alert and strong enough to foil any plans of the Mujahid Force Regiment."India should give a befitting reply if Mujahid battalions attack our security forces. Heavy artillery should be used to destroy the Regiment's launch pads even before the battalions could act," he said.Former Director General of Military Operations Lieutenant General (retired) Vinod Bhatia said, "Pakistan has been using the Regiment against India for years because they comprise locals of Azad Kashmir, who are well aware of Kashmir's mountainous terrain. The Indian Army should be alert and decimate the battalions if they try to attack out forces."Soldiers from the Regiment, SSG and terrorists are usually part of the BAT, which has been involved in several raids across the LoC and mutilation of Indian soldiers. The Regiment was raised to support and supplement the regular Army during national emergencies and wars.It is tasked with forming part of base of fire in an offensive and assists in providing protection to attack formations, participate in anti-helicopter/anti-parachute dropping operations, protect logistic installations in combat zones and participate in nation building and relief operations.