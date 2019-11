HANDLEY PAGE HALIFAX HO-57/B-VI

BRISTOL BRIGAND

Although Bombers are now known to be the relics of the past,but their majesty and vehemence never fails to bewitch the enthusiasts. Pakistan did manage to acquire a few bombers since its inception and used them for various tasks.First two Halifax were delivered in 1948, used the aircraft was used during 1948 Kashmir War for night-time supply drop missions at Skardu and other northern areas of Pakistan. 6 ex-RAFHalifax B-VI were delivered in 1949, equipping No.12 Heavy Bomber Squadron raised in March 1950.nly a handful of these examples were acquired .In 1966 Pakistan acquired 16(possibly 24) Chinese-built Harbin H-5 jet bombers designated as B-56 in Pakistan Air Force (PAF). The H-5 itself was a licence-built Chinese version of Soviet-designed Ilyushin Il-28 'Beagle'.They did not serve for long and were eventually traded back to China in exchange for more Shenyang F-6s.26 B 57 B/C were delivered to PAF from 1959 forming No.7 and No.8 Bomber Squadrons of No.31 Bomber Wing based at Masroor. All B-57B were retrofitted with RB-1A all-weather bombing system starting in 1963, some aircraft were also fitted with under wing hard points to facilitate carriage of four extra fuel tanks.In 1965 Indo-Pak war B-57s flew 167 sorties, dropping over 600 tons of bombs. In 1971 the Pakistan Air Force again made use of the B-57s. On the very first night, 12 Indian Air Force runways were targeted and a total of 183 bombs were dropped. The B 57s also known as Baba served PAF the most among all bombers acquired.May Allah bless all those who put fear in the enemies heart and served our Bomber formations.