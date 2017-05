Read more: A glimpse of the past: Was Pakistan ready to respond to India’s overt nuclearization? Pakistan is the only country where fiberglass monuments have been erected to celebrate the nuclear explosions, and where dummy missiles adorn the major road intersections.As the events unrolled, Indians did come to know that Pakistan’s nuclear program was not a bluff. They also tricked Nawaz Sharif into carrying out nuclear explosions as a result of which international sanctions were slapped on it.India was also subjected to such sanctions, but its economy was resilient enough to face the music. We cannot say it with certainty about Vajpai, but Pakistan’s nuclear explosions did give Nawaz Sharif a new sense of identity and enhanced his self-confidence. Unlike Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, Zia ul Haq, and Benazir Bhutto, who had contributed significantly towards the advancement of the nuclear program, Nawaz had done nothing. It can be said that he stumbled upon the bomb and made political mileage out of it. Like a sword wielded by a child, he wobbled while brandishing it before India and the rest of the world (more so to awe-struck his own people). Pakistan is the only country where fiberglass monuments have been erected to celebrate the nuclear explosions, and where dummy missiles adorn the major road intersections.Soon after the explosions, Vajpai visited Lahore where he and Nawaz Sharif vowed to find a respectable solution to the problem of Jammu & Kashmir. Lastly, India had a valid reason to carry more nuclear tests to re-confirm the performance parameters and miniaturize its nuclear warheads. Though, since France stopped carrying out nuclear tests in the Pacific, technology has come a long way and perhaps these requirements can be met through laboratory and computer aided tests. There were rumors that, under cover of Indian tests, Israel had also got its nuclear warheads tested. These rumors gained credence when India claimed that, besides fission devices, it had also tested fusion (neutron) devices.The immediate consequence of the nuclear explosions was that the political leadership on both the sides became cockier. After the Indian explosions, a stalwart of India’s ruling party demanded that Pakistan should vacate Azad Kashmir and Northern Areas. Nawaz Sharif crowed that he had bested Vajpai by exploding five devices in response to India’s four. On the sidelines, he ordered confiscation of the foreign currency deposits to meet the sanctions. Reportedly, his own family members and political friends remained untouched. He also declared going ahead with the construction of Kalabagh dam, a politicized and controversial project. His last pronouncement backfired.Read more: Indo-Pak nuclear race: Will things continue the same forever? Akin to the Cold War confrontation between the United States and the Soviet Union, India-Pakistan rivalry has shifted to a lower dimension where proxy operations against each other have replaced conventional warfare.Pakistan could have regularized its position as a nuclear weapons state by asking the International Atomic Energy Agency to send a team of nuclear scientists to Pakistan and showing them a few kilograms of enriched uranium, reprocessed plutonium, or depleted uranium which comes as a by-product during uranium enrichment. This would have conveyed to India, and to rest of the world, that Pakistan possessed the capability to fabricate a nuclear device. Or, like Israel, information showing a knocked down nuclear bomb could have been leaked to the press.