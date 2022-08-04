Pakistan's Biggest Food Import: Palm Oil Worth $4.5 Billion Worsens Trade Deficit

Maula Jatt said: I don't think so, Palm trees are more of a tropical country phenomen

We are not a tropical country



Out of 3 big importers only India is in the tropics



Sindh has many areas where palm oil trees can grow. Many times the Gov will launch a pilot project grow a few trees then abandon it later even though it was successful. Government tried convincing local farmers to plant them and sold them seeds/saplings but that’s all they did and didn’t support any farmer so those crops failed because without government support it’s not possible.Many areas of sindh have proven to be able to grow palm oil trees and there have been successful palm oil trees grown in sindh.They’ve been doing such projects for a while now just to abandon or neglect it few years later even when it gives high yields.