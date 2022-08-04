What's new

Pakistan's Biggest Food Import: Palm Oil Worth $4.5 Billion Worsens Trade Deficit

R

RiazHaq

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 31, 2009
6,103
69
7,990
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
www.southasiainvestor.com

Pakistan's Biggest Food Import: Palm Oil Worth $4.5 Billion Worsens Trade Deficit

Rising demand and soaring prices of cooking oil raised Pakistan's palm oil import bill to $4.5 billion in fiscal year 2021-22, according t...
www.southasiainvestor.com www.southasiainvestor.com

Rising demand and soaring prices of cooking oil raised Pakistan's palm oil import bill to $4.5 billion in fiscal year 2021-22, according to government sources. Pakistan is the world's third largest importer of palm oil after India and China. Pakistan's palm oil imports are the second biggest commodity import after more than $20 billion in energy imports, accounting for a significant chunk of Pakistan's growing trade and current account deficits.



Pakistan's edible oil consumption has been rising over the years. It is now about 24 Kg per person which is among the highest in the world, according to analysts quoted by Dawn newspaper. Combined with rising prices, the total imports of palm oil could exceed $6 billion next year. It could further worsen the country's balance of payments problems. Is Pakistan doing anything to try to grow oil palms in the country? Researchers at the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) in Karachi have studied it and reported the following:

"Based on our research, visits and interviews it was determined that in Pakistan there are ample opportunities and favorable conditions for growing oil-palm trees. Report findings suggest that the coastal belt of Sindh has proven capability of growing oil-palm trees with a per acre yield comparable to that in major oil palm growing countries due to plenty of fertile land, irrigation water courses, supply of fertilizers, and skilled farmers available in this part of land".

Sindh Coastal Development Authority (CDA) has recently announced plans to plant 60,000 oil palm trees on an area of 1,000 acres in the current fiscal year. An earlier project in 2020 showed that the oil content of palm fruit from Sindh's plantation in Thatta is 2% higher than the world average.

Southern Indian state of Telangana has launched a much more ambitious project to plant palm oil trees on 2 million acres of land in the next four years. To achieve this goal, the state has plans to build large dams and irrigation canals and import millions of germinated sprouts.

Related Links:

Haq's Musings

South Asia Investor Review

Pakistan's Expected Demographic Dividend

Pakistan's Social Sector

World Bank: Pakistan Reduced Poverty, Grew Economy During Covid19 Pandemic

Surging Global Food Prices Amid Covid Pandemic

Pakistan's Balance of Payments Crisis

Panama Leaks in Pakistan

Olive Revolution in Pakistan"

Nay Pakistan Sehat Card: A Giant Step Toward Universal Healthcare

Prime Minister Imran Khan's Effectiveness as Crisis Leader

India in Crisis: Unemployment and Hunger Persists After Waves of Covid

Riaz Haq's Youtube Channel

PakAlumni Social Network


www.southasiainvestor.com

Pakistan's Biggest Food Import: Palm Oil Worth $4.5 Billion Worsens Trade Deficit

Rising demand and soaring prices of cooking oil raised Pakistan's palm oil import bill to $4.5 billion in fiscal year 2021-22, according t...
www.southasiainvestor.com www.southasiainvestor.com
 
Maula Jatt

Maula Jatt

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
7,032
4
9,534
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
I wonder if we can import substitute palm oil and/or substitute it with some other oil we are surplus in like olive oil
 
Maula Jatt

Maula Jatt

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
7,032
4
9,534
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
jamal18 said:
Don't we have enough land to grow and make our own?
Click to expand...
I don't think so, Palm trees are more of a tropical country phenomen
We are not a tropical country

Out of 3 big importers only India is in the tropics

Or can Sindh, Balochistan produce enough palm oil?
 
hussain0216

hussain0216

ELITE MEMBER
May 29, 2012
18,112
-20
26,408
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Sayfullah

Sayfullah

FULL MEMBER
Sep 10, 2020
1,541
7
2,907
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Maula Jatt said:
I don't think so, Palm trees are more of a tropical country phenomen
We are not a tropical country

Out of 3 big importers only India is in the tropics

Or can Sindh, Balochistan produce enough palm oil?
Click to expand...
Sindh has many areas where palm oil trees can grow. Many times the Gov will launch a pilot project grow a few trees then abandon it later even though it was successful. Government tried convincing local farmers to plant them and sold them seeds/saplings but that’s all they did and didn’t support any farmer so those crops failed because without government support it’s not possible.
Many areas of sindh have proven to be able to grow palm oil trees and there have been successful palm oil trees grown in sindh.

RiazHaq said:
Sindh Coastal Development Authority (CDA) has recently announced plans to plant 60,000 oil palm trees on an area of 1,000 acres in the current fiscal year. An earlier project in 2020 showed that the oil content of palm fruit from Sindh's plantation in Thatta is 2% higher than the world average.
Click to expand...
They’ve been doing such projects for a while now just to abandon or neglect it few years later even when it gives high yields.
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
64,413
1
131,073
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
our stupid habbits

1659635782625.png



1659635801847.png
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 3, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Short, long term policies being framed to uplift agriculture sector: Cheema
Replies
0
Views
220
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Zibago
Indonesian farmers support palm oil export ban
Replies
1
Views
267
Indos
Indos
Ghazwa-e-Hind
Imported Government Steals Food from Poor by Increasing 213 Rupees Per Litre in Cooking Oil Prices
2
Replies
20
Views
510
ghazi52
ghazi52
M
Thousands of tons of cooking oil, ghee being smuggled from Iran
Replies
0
Views
287
maithil
M
Indos
Indonesia issues domestic sales rules for palm oil companies, plans industry audit
Replies
1
Views
406
Indos
Indos

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom