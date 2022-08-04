Pakistan's Biggest Food Import: Palm Oil Worth $4.5 Billion Worsens Trade Deficit
Rising demand and soaring prices of cooking oil raised Pakistan's palm oil import bill to $4.5 billion in fiscal year 2021-22, according t...
www.southasiainvestor.com
Rising demand and soaring prices of cooking oil raised Pakistan's palm oil import bill to $4.5 billion in fiscal year 2021-22, according to government sources. Pakistan is the world's third largest importer of palm oil after India and China. Pakistan's palm oil imports are the second biggest commodity import after more than $20 billion in energy imports, accounting for a significant chunk of Pakistan's growing trade and current account deficits.
Pakistan's edible oil consumption has been rising over the years. It is now about 24 Kg per person which is among the highest in the world, according to analysts quoted by Dawn newspaper. Combined with rising prices, the total imports of palm oil could exceed $6 billion next year. It could further worsen the country's balance of payments problems. Is Pakistan doing anything to try to grow oil palms in the country? Researchers at the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) in Karachi have studied it and reported the following:
"Based on our research, visits and interviews it was determined that in Pakistan there are ample opportunities and favorable conditions for growing oil-palm trees. Report findings suggest that the coastal belt of Sindh has proven capability of growing oil-palm trees with a per acre yield comparable to that in major oil palm growing countries due to plenty of fertile land, irrigation water courses, supply of fertilizers, and skilled farmers available in this part of land".
Sindh Coastal Development Authority (CDA) has recently announced plans to plant 60,000 oil palm trees on an area of 1,000 acres in the current fiscal year. An earlier project in 2020 showed that the oil content of palm fruit from Sindh's plantation in Thatta is 2% higher than the world average.
Southern Indian state of Telangana has launched a much more ambitious project to plant palm oil trees on 2 million acres of land in the next four years. To achieve this goal, the state has plans to build large dams and irrigation canals and import millions of germinated sprouts.
Related Links:
Haq's Musings
South Asia Investor Review
Pakistan's Expected Demographic Dividend
Pakistan's Social Sector
World Bank: Pakistan Reduced Poverty, Grew Economy During Covid19 Pandemic
Surging Global Food Prices Amid Covid Pandemic
Pakistan's Balance of Payments Crisis
Panama Leaks in Pakistan
Olive Revolution in Pakistan"
Nay Pakistan Sehat Card: A Giant Step Toward Universal Healthcare
Prime Minister Imran Khan's Effectiveness as Crisis Leader
India in Crisis: Unemployment and Hunger Persists After Waves of Covid
Riaz Haq's Youtube Channel
PakAlumni Social Network
Pakistan's Biggest Food Import: Palm Oil Worth $4.5 Billion Worsens Trade Deficit
Rising demand and soaring prices of cooking oil raised Pakistan's palm oil import bill to $4.5 billion in fiscal year 2021-22, according t...
www.southasiainvestor.com