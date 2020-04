Well, zero carbon pumps are just that....zero carbon.The issue with these pumps is that hopefully they don't take all of the water from the rivers, streams, lakes and whatever other sources of water they use. Other than that, I couldn't find any other "environmental issue" with them.The issue with solar is what I have outlined above...plus the way the materials of solar panels are extracted from the ground aren't very "environmentally friendly"....just like how coal is extracted, only to be burned for electricity, which produces and releases, a lot of CO2 and other chemicals into the atmosphere.For more on how the "manufacturing" of Solar isn't environmentally friendly at all....read the below.Overall, you have to understand the extraction of materials and the mats being turned into a solar panel and then the implementation of solar in villages, communities and grids. Once solar is implemented (with proper battery tech.) it becomes much more environmentally friendly than burning fossil fuels.But when comparing zero carbon pumps and solar powered pumps, if we're just talking about being "environmentally friendly"....well.....you have enough evidence to decide.