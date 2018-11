"The long-term solution to the balance of payment crisis is to increase our exports, and to do that we should have enough income so that we do not need to borrow

Foreign minister says Pakistan 'out of the woods' after China trip



Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, meanwhile, claimed that the trip to China was "productive to the extent that we are out of the woods".

The foreign minister said that the purpose of the visit to China was to "send a message to the international community" and also "move the two countries' strategic relationship towards an economic partnership".He said thatof which he highlighted a quartet."We decided" he said. "It was also decided"Thirdly, the MoU which is important to me is poverty alleviation. China is a country that has taken 700 million people out poverty in the last 30 years. One-third of our population also lives below the poverty line — so the purpose of this MoU was to"The fourth MoU was," he said. "We think that throughWe can learn how toQureshi claimed that the trip also served to rubbish the notion that the Pak-China relationship would suffer under the PTI government."The perception that some people here tried to give that the government was not paying attention to our relationship with China," he said. "There is nothing to it. I can say that our relations with China are not just great but could get even better than before."This visit helped us in moving our relationship towards an economic partnership. We have always had good strategic relations so our aim [this time] was to figure how to advance the economic footprint."The foreign minister said he is confident that the discussion with the Chinese counterparts would help PakistanHe further said that the two sides would try and