Pakistan's auto sector in trouble but used car demand rises

A number of developments in the past two years have adversely impacted the existing players, hence pulling the sector down. Several rounds of currency devaluation coupled with fresh levies have hit the carmakers hard.



The rupee has lost 49% of its value since December 2017, following which the auto companies have massively hiked car prices. A slowdown in the economy, rising inflation and declining purchasing power of consumers have dented profit margins of all the three players, which has been reflected in their latest financial results.



Recently, two of the three automakers had to halt production due to growing stockpile and meagre demand.