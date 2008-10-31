What's new

Pakistan's auto sales surge 75% in four months

Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

Jul 24, 2021
KARACHI: The sales of locally-assembled cars have surged 75 per cent to 89,891 units during the first four months (July-October) of 2021/22, compared with 51,465 units in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (Pama) on Thursday, car sales registered a 49 per cent rise on a year-on-year (YoY) basis and declined 6 per cent on a month-on-month (MoM) basis in October 2021.

The sales of Pakistan Suzuki Motors Company (PSMC) recorded a phenomenal growth of 107 per cent during the period under review. The sales of PSMC increased to 48,678 units during July-October of the fiscal year 2021/22, compared with 23,539 units in the same period of the last fiscal year.

The sales of Cultus, Alto, Wagon-R, Bolan and Ravi recorded an increase of 181 per cent, 97 per cent, 85 per cent, 65 per cent and 157 per cent, respectively; however, the sale of Suzuki Swift declined 40 per cent.

Indus Motors recorded a 49 per cent increase in its sales during the first four months of the current fiscal year. Corolla, Hilux and Fortuner exhibited 102 per cent, 50 per cent and 293 per cent growth in sales. Meanwhile, the sales of Yaris registered only 2 per cent growth. The sales of Honda Cars increased 22 per cent during the period under review.

The new entrant Hyundai Nishat posted sales growth of 331 per cent during the first four months of the current fiscal year.

lol what's going on with economy on Macro level things are looking bad due to IMF, CAD etc
but car sales are surging to frickin 75%!!
wtf is going on?, this is so confusing lol
 
lol what's going on with economy on Macro level things are looking bad due to IMF, CAD etc
but car sales are surging to frickin 75%!!
wtf is going on?
That is exactly the first thing that crossed my mind LOL

We have a similar situation here in European countries. Inflation is supposedly killing and hurting so many ordinary people. All I see is ordinary people buying houses, cars and luxury items day in day out. Today, I visited a luxury shopping mall and there was hardly any space to walk around.
 
Nothing to be surprised about considering the present government has made it almost impossible to import quality Japanese cars
Rather forced us to rely on locally assembled tin cans so yeah the sale numbers are definitely gonna jack up in lieu of the import ban
 
