Pakistan's Artillery Upgrade Discussions

The system differs from previous Chinese 300mm MLRS types that were modeled on the Russian Smerch rocket artillery by having 10 instead of 12 tubes. However, the new arrangement of two five-tube pods allows for faster reloading.



Khan said the Army is "very pleased" with the system, and additional numbers are being procured. Having hitherto only imported the system, Khan said, the Army would like to shift to indigenous production.

Click to expand...