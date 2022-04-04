Pakistans Arooj Aftab Wins Best Global Music Performance for “Mohabbat” at the 2022 Grammys-First Pakistani woman to do so

Sainthood 101
SENIOR MEMBER
- Jul 24, 2021
- 5,196
- -2
- Country
-
- Location
-
Arooj Aftab Wins Best Global Music Performance for “Mohabbat” at the 2022 Grammys
The Pakistani composer took the prize ahead of Femi Kuti, Wizkid, Tems, Angélique Kidjo, Burna Boy, and Yo-Yo Ma
pitchfork.com
@ghazi52 @araz @The Eagle @The Accountant @That Guy @Irfan Baloch @PanzerKiel @AgNoStiC MuSliM @Imran Khan @PAKISTANFOREVER @waz @Windjammer @WinterFangs @KaiserX @niaz @farok84 @AZADPAKISTAN2009 @MastanKhan @krash @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE @Bilal Khan (Quwa) @Cookie Monster @Bratva @Foxtrot Alpha @Rafael @Rafi @Trango Towers @TNT @Indus Pakistan @Falcon26 @Norwegian @LeGenD @Iltutmish @notorious_eagle @Akh1112 @mingle @Dazzler @AZADPAKISTAN2009 @Tipu7 @Horus @Ark_Angel @SQ8 @Goenitz @messiach @TaimiKhan @SecularNationalist @farok84 @Blacklight @Meengla @Ahmet Pasha @White and Green with M/S @Dalit @ARMalik @Zibago @Jango @untitled @Reichsmarschall @Bleek @Dual Wielder @Smoke @RescueRanger @Trango Towers @Asimzranger