Pakistans Arooj Aftab Wins Best Global Music Performance for “Mohabbat” at the 2022 Grammys-First Pakistani woman to do so

Sainthood 101

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1510823828666081280
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1510711953546629120

pitchfork.com

Arooj Aftab Wins Best Global Music Performance for “Mohabbat” at the 2022 Grammys

The Pakistani composer took the prize ahead of Femi Kuti, Wizkid, Tems, Angélique Kidjo, Burna Boy, and Yo-Yo Ma
For this song/album

