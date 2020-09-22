What's new

Pakistan's Army Aviation

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
63,141
73
99,976
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Pakistan's Army Aviation


By John Fricker

The third and final part of AIR INTERNATIONAL’S review of Pakistan’s aviation forces looks at the Army’s air element.

PAKISTAN Army Aviation (PAA) dates back to August 1947, when the division of the former British India resources between the emergent states on the sub-Continent at the time of Partition resulted in the transfer of four recently- received ex-RAF Auster Mk 5 and seven Mk 6 lightplanes and spares. These were accompanied by only a small amount of support equipment from one of the two former Indian Air Force Air Observation Flights, and were used to form No 1 AOP Flight in the newly born RPAF, which also set up a training programme for army aviators, alongside its own students, and retained this responsibility until 1956.
Along Pakistan's northern frontier, the scenery is hugely impressive and No 8 Sqn operates Lamas in this area supplying outposts in the Karakoram range. Behind this machine hovering above the Baltoro glacier (the third longest in the world) is K-2, the world's second highest mountain.
For the first few years of Pakistan’s existence, the Army’s air Observation Flights remained under RPAF supervision, including training and maintenance responsibilities, with further deliveries of Auster Mk 5s and 6s eventually totalling some 46 aircraft, as well as 17 Auster J/ 5F Aiglet Trainers for joint service instruction. It was not until the signing of an aid agreement with the US in May 1954, however, as a prelude to Pakistani participation in the CENTO and SEATO pacts, and the arrival of American defence equipment and training aid from a US Military Advisory Group, that the PAA began to emerge as a significant force.
Complete autonomy, however, was not achieved until 1958, about a year after delivery of some 60 Cessna O-1 Bird Dog liaison aircraft to equip two squadrons and begin replacing the Auster AOP. 6s and T.7s then operated, which allowed PakArmy Aviation to emerge as a new and discrete organization within Pakistan’s armed forces. Its reorganization included the transfer of maintenance responsibility for its own aircraft for the PAF and, after a number of Pak Army pilots had been trained in the US, the formation of and Army Aviation School for further student instruction in January 1959.
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
63,141
73
99,976
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
In 1963, the first PAA helicopter began training in the US, returning the following year with some 18 Bell 47G/OH-13s supplied under Mutual Aid, allowing the formation of several composite squadrons, equipped with both fixed and rotary-winged aircraft. The PAA then experienced its operational debut during the 1965 war with India, in which apart from routine artillery spotting and liaison duties, some of its Cessna0-1s were fitted with special UHF radios to act as airborne Air Contact Teams, and direct air strikes on targets beyond the visual range of ground-based ACTs. Some useful results were achieved despite the fact that PAF had previously assumed that it would have little or no effort to spare for close-support missions.

East meets West in Asia. A No 25 Sqn SA330J Puma from Dhamial operating with a Mil Mi-8 of No 4 Sqn, also based at Dhamial near Rawalpindi.
For a more versatile helicopter, PAA turned in 1968 to Aerospatiale with an initial order for a batch of some 24 Alouette IIIs, both as completed aircraft direct from the manufacturers, and later for kits of knocked-down parts for assembly by the army itself. Development of a repair and production facility was part of a plan to build up an Army Aviation Centre at the former Second World War airfield of Dhamial, near Rawalpindi, where licensed production of Alouette III for the Pakistan Air Force and Navy, as well as for Army requirements, was then undertaken by 503 Workshop, together with the assembly of Cessna O-1s at the rate of one per month from 60 percent indigenous parts. Dhamial was also to become the site of Pakistan Army’s Aviation School, to provide ab initio and transition training for all fixed-wing and helicopter pilots, together with a later establishment of five operational and support squadrons.

For heavier helicopter transport and supply, the Pakistan Army turned to the USSR in the late 1960s, despite an unfavourable evaluation by the PAF of a Mil Mi-6 Hook heavy-lift helicopter which it scrapped without ever putting into service. In 1969, the PAA took delivery, together with other military material, of the first of about a dozen Mil Mi-8 Hip medium-lift twin turbine helicopter from the USSR, to equip No 4 Squadron at Dhamial, which also has a detachment at Rahwali. Powered by two 1,950 shp Isotov TV-2 117A turboshafts, the Mi-8 proved capable of lifting 8,820 lb (4,000 kg) internally or 6,614 lb (3,000kg) from its external cargo hook, and its near clamshell door allows rapid cargo loading and vehicular or artillery access.

In PAA service, the big Soviet utility helicopter has proven ‘fairly reliable’, in its all- weather supply role, with the assistance of a good autopilot for IFR operations, in Pakistan’s northern mountainous areas. While its sturdy construction has minimised maintenance requirements, however, the relatively short component lives of the Mi-8 - typical of most Soviet aircraft - placed great reliance on good spares supplies, which unfortunately proved unequal to the task of attaining acceptable serviceability rates. Progressive cannibalisation failed to prevent Pakistan’s Mi-8s from eventually becoming grounded for some years, and it was not until the necessary spares were obtained from China in the late 1980s that their operations could be fully resumed. PAA has undertaken for many years most of its own airframe, engine and transmission overhauls for all its weather types, however, as well as for the Allouettes of the PAF and the Pakistan Navy.

For liaision and pilot training, PAA operates Bell 206B JetRanger IIs, fitted with both long and short skids.
Several PAA Mi-8s and Alouette IIIs played a major part in the rescue operations in what was then East Pakistan following the flood disasters there in early 1971. These aircraft then went on in December of that year to undertake limited operations in the unsuccessful war with India, resulting in the emergence from East Pakistan of the independent Bengali state of Bangladesh, before being evacuated via Burma after the cease-fire on 17 December.

In Western Pakistan, many of the PAA’s inventory of about 90 aircraft of all types were active along almost the entire battlefront in their normal role of artillery spotting, battlefield surveillance, forward air control and reconnaissance. Squadrons were deployed with each Corps and allocated to sub-formations, being augmented for support duties by a number of impressed flying club and charter aircraft. These were hurriedly given a coat of desert camouflage and military markings for the duration, although several remained in army service for some time afterwards, and included the Cessna 172s, and Skymasters, as well as the DHC Beavers of Plant Protection Ltd, and several other light planes. Two PAA artillery-spotting and reconnaissance Cessna O-1s were blasted out of the sky during the 1971 war by the 30mm ADEN cannon of marauding Indian Hawker Hunters over the battlefield.
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
63,141
73
99,976
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
This brightly coloured MFI-17 Mushshak is used for aerobatic displays and replaced the accompanying Cessna O-1 Bird Dog which now equips No 2 Sqn at Lahore.













.





Although further PAA expansion was limited by funding problems and restrictions on additional US aid, evaluation
of several foreign light aircraft and included the (then) Scottish Aviation Bulldog and SOCATA Rallye-Minerva. This resulted in selection of the SAAB/ MFI-17s from Sweden, of which 115 were for military use, comprising 23 in completed form and 92 assembled at Risalpur from knocked-down kits under the local name of Mushshak between 1975-81, for both the PAF and Army Aviation. This was followed by the subsequent transfer of the entire MFI-17 production line from Sweden to Pakistan, where licenced production began at the new Kamra Aeronautical Complex in 1983. February 1991, saw the 100th Mushshak being delivered from Kamra of 190 now on order, including 25 for Iran, and some 115 for PAA. One Mushshak has been converted to Shahbaaz standard with turbo-supercharged Continental TSIO-360 engine with up to 100 new-build or conversions anticipated to follow, mostly for PAA use, although none have appeared to date.

During the 1973 floods in Sind and Punjab, PAA received six Bell UH-1H Iroquois helicopters from the US, with specific restrictions on use to humanitarian operations, and these have since been operated by No 6 Squadron from Dhamial. In 1974-75, the Iroquois were supplemented by a further ten similar Agusta-Bell 205A-1s presented by Iran, to complete the equipment of the Pakistan government’s Emergency Relief Cell (ERC), which is PAA-flown and maintained, as a national disaster force. Not all these helicopters are operated at any one time, however, seven being in storage during the early 1980s. Other PAA-operated Bell helicopters include a dozen 206B JetRanger IIIs in 1981, and used for training and scout roles, as well as by Pakistan’s Coast Guard service and the Frontier Corps for border patrols.

Bell AH-1S of 31 Sqn flying near the Chenab river.




Additional expansion of PAA’s helicopter force allowed a 1976 order for 32 Aerospatiale SA330J Pumas, used mainly for transport and assault roles by two squadrons (Nos 21 and 24 from Multan, the former unit also having one or two Bell UH-Hs), plus No 25 Sqn based at Dhamial. This last unit also has a detachment at Gilgit, in Pakistan’s Karakoram range of the Western Himalayas, which reaches heights of up to the 28,660 ft in Nanga Parbat- the world’s third-highest mountain peak. Nearby Skardu, another mountain village, is the base for a detachment of two or three Aerospatiale SA315B Lama high-altitude utility helicopters from at least six delivered from CNAIR in Romania to equip No 8 Sqn, together with several Alouette IIIs, at Dhamial in 1987. The Lamas followed the 1883 delivery of four more Alouettes from Romanian construction, but a 1986 requirement for IAR-built SA330J Pumas appeared to result only in receipts of Puma and Alouette III spares from Romania in 1987.

Long standing PAA interest in attack helicopters in the early-1980s to improve its close-support capability resulted in orders for 20 Bell AH-1S Cobra gunships in two batches through US Foreign Military Sales funding. The first ten were delivered in late 1984 and officially entered service in during March 1985, followed by the second ten in early-1986. The BGM-71 TOW missile-armed Cobras now equip No 31 and 32 anti-tank Squadrons at Multan, each unit also having one or two Bell 206Bs for scout and liaison roles. A PAA requirement for another 20 Cobras was due to be partly-met by an FMS offer for ten AH-I Fs costing $89 million (including more TOWs) in early 1990, but all US military aid to Pakistan was suspended later that year by Congress because of that country’s suspected nuclear weapons development programme.

This suspension also appears to have ended earlier PAA plans for licenced production of 75-100 armed scout/liaison and training helicopters at Kamra Aeronautical Complex, for which the Aerospatiale SA342 Gazelle and MBB BO105LS were evaluated in 1986. Initial procurement in this category was then expected to be ten Bell M206Bs costing $12 million in 1990, followed by about 42 more at a later date, but this requirement seems currently destined to remain unfulfilled.

One of the six Bell UH-1H Iroquois supplied to Pakistan in 1973 and currently operating as part of 21 Sqn at Multan alongside the unit's Pumas.
For fixed wing communications, PAA has operated small numbers of Beech U-8F Seminole, Cessna 421 and Turbo Commander 690 light twins. The last-mentioned was delivered in March 1981, and was joined in January 1985 by a Single Commander SMA Jetprop 840 equipped for photo-mapping and operated on behalf of the Surveyor-General, and these types, together with a single Puma helicopter, are now operated at Dhamial-based VIP Flight of the PAA. Medical evacuation requirements were at one time intended to be met by 24 Reims-Cessna FTB337 twin-boom light-twins for which an order was reportedly negotiated with France in mid-1980, but these aircraft never materialised.

As currently organised, PAA operates some 15 squadrons, including those already listed, five of the remainder being nominated as Composite Squadrons, comprising No 2 at Lahore; No 3, Multan; No 7, Share Faisal (Karachi); No 9, Peshawar; and No 13, Dhamial, each with small numbers of Cessna O-1s and Mushshak fixed-wing liaison aircraft. Two of these units also operate few helicopters, comprising No 2 Sqn with UH-1Hs and No 9 with Alouette IIIs. There is also a single PAA squadron (No 5), which operates only Alouette IIIs from Dhamial.

A Cessna O-1 of No 3 Sqn baed at Multan. This type has seen more than 30 years service with the PAA and tight budgets are unlikely to hasten its withdrawal in the near future.
Apart from PAA fixed-wing primary training, the Army Aviation School, which moved from Dhamial to Rahwali in 1988, provides helicopter crews for all three services. The ab initio flying course of 44 weeks comprises some 200 hours on the Mushshak, followed by about 90 hours of basic flying instruction on the Cessna O-1, the latter including emphasis of flying at minimum altitudes for tactical evasion, and on short-strip take-offs and landings. Helicopter conversion comprises 50-60 hours in 14 weeks on Bell 47Gs and newer JetRangers, and a similar advanced course on Alouette IIIs. Retirement is planned in the near future for PAA’s veteran Bell 47G/OH-13s, and evaluations have been made of such types as the Schweitzer HC-300, but no funding has yet been made available. Transition training as co-pilot on Mi-8s or Pumas starts on squadron aircraft detached in pairs to the PAA School at Rahwali, continuing with operational helicopter units, and includes extensive flying in and around the Karakoram mountain chain. A minimum 40-50 hours as co-pilot precedes qualification as an aircraft commander, and all PAA aircrews are trained to be completely type interchangeable. Helicopter instructions are trained at Rahwali in a 14-week/6-hour course, but fixed wing instructors attend the PAF’s Flight Instructor School at Risalpur, from where some PAA Mushshaks operate, to receive categorisation. A Hughes 500E flown in PAA markings is actually assigned to Pakistan’s renowned Inter-Services Intelligence department (IST), which played a major part in co-ordinating and channeling the supply of US and Saudi-funded weapons and military equipment to rebel mujahideen guerillas in their decade-long campaign against the government in Afghanistan.

Aircraft technicians have been trained by the Army Aviation Engineering School, at Dhamial, since its formation in 1974, while at the same base, the 199th Aviation Engineering battalion augments overhaul and repair functions of the mainly O-1 and Alouette-oriented 503 Workshop. The PAF still keeps a fatherly eye on army maintenance through a quality control group, but the PAA has now achieved a substantial degree of autonomy of its ever increasing air operations.
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
63,141
73
99,976
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
The Story of Pakistan’s Army Aviation

By John Fricker

1627173719180.png



On two occasions since 1965, the uneasy peace of the sub-continent has erupted into full-scale warfare between India and Pakistan – the first conflict lasting 22 days, and the second, last December, about 14 days. Air action played a major part in these hostilities, and has been well documented but less has been heard of the three modest yet still significant activities of the army aviation in support of the major ground forces taking part in the two brief wars.

Like the other Indian and Pakistani armed forces, the army aviation branches of both countries share a common heritage resulting from the division of former British India resources at the time of partition in 1947. Pakistan’s share of army aviation facilities comprised a single flight hived off from a Royal Indian Air Force Air Observation Post squadron, with four Auster light planes and spares, and a little support equipment. Unfortunately, the newly-emergent state of Pakistan has no army pilots, so four or five pilots were seconded from the Royal Pakistan Air Force to keep things going. The RPAF also set up a training programme for army aviators, alongside its own students, and retained responsibility for training military pilots until 1956.

For the first few years of Pakistan’s existence, this single Air Observation flight remained virtually a nominal force under the supervision of the RPAF, which was also responsible for its maintenance. It was not, in fact, until the signing of an aid agreement between Pakistan and the US in May 1954, as a prelude to Pakistani participation in the CENTO and SEATO pacts, and the consequent arrival of American defence equipment and training aid from a US Military Advisory Group, that Pak Army aviation began to emerge as a significant force.

One of the main side effects of the aid agreement was the resulting reorganization and reorientation of the Pakistan forces on US lines, in the fields of maintenance, structure and supply on US lines, as well as equipment and operating tactics. A major expansion resulted from the delivery, by 1957, of about 60 Cessna O-1 Bird Dogs liaison and air observation post aircraft, which enabled the Army Aviation to emerge as a new and discrete formation within the armed forces in the following years. Its reorganization included taking over maintenance responsibility for its own aircraft from the PAF and, after a number of Pak Army pilots had been trained in the US, the formation in January 1959 of an Army Aviation School for further student instruction.

By then, Pak Army Aviation was organized in two squadrons, equipped with Cessna O-1s and operating mainly in liaison and AOP roles. To meet a long-standing helicopter requirement, some Army pilots trained in the US in 1963, returning the following year with 18 or so Bell 47Gs supplied to Pakistan under MAP. Ideally, the Pak Army would have liked to have organized its aviation branch on a similar organic basis to that of the US army, but lacking sufficient aircraft strength to equip all field formations, it pooled its equipment to be drawn on according to tactical requirements. If an organic arrangement could have been achieved, at least one squadron, with an establishment of 23 aircraft, plus a helicopter element, would have been allocated to each Corps, but the best alternative was considered to be the formation of several composite squadrons, with both fixed and rotary-winged aircraft in each.

A taste of action

Further expansion of the Pak Army Aviation was interrupted by the 1965 was with India, which also provided the first real operational try-out of the Army’s air element. In addition to their use on routine liaison and artillery spotting duties, some of the O-1s acted as airborne Air Contact Teams, for which they were fitted with special UHF radios and used to direct air strikes on targets out of visual range of ground ACTs. This was a parallel development, in fact, of the Forward Air Control role, refined to an advanced degree by the USAF in Vietnam. A notable flight by Pak Army Aviation took place at the beginning of the 1965 war, when a Cessna O-1 flew the then Commander-in-Chief of the PAF, Air Marshal Nur Khan, over the forward battle area in the Chhamb sector on the afternoon of 1 September to assess the situation.


1627173656990.png



Pak Army Aviation did not play as big a part in the 1965 was as it might have done, however, since the PAF had previously assumed that it would have little of no effort to spare for close support missions, and had therefore not developed to any great extent the necessary liaison techniques with army aircraft.

As a result of the 1965 operations, however, Pak Army formulated a requirement for a bigger helicopter than the Bell 47G for utility and transport use, especially in certain areas around Kashmir where no forward landing grounds of 1,500 ft (475m) or so in length were available and fixed-wing aircraft could not therefore be used. Aerospatiale’s well-tried Alouette III was selected for these roles in 1968, and an order was placed for several of the rotorcraft direct from the manufacturers, plus a number of kits of knocked-down parts for assembly in Pakistan by the Army Aviation itself.

The development of a repair and production facility was part of a plan to build up an Army Aviation center at the former World War II airfield of Dhamial, near Rawalpindi in the Western Punjab. In addition to the assembly plant, manned by skilled technicians of the No 503 Workshop, Dhamial now houses the Army Aviation School, which undertakes ab initio and transition training for all fixed-wing and helicopter pilots, together with three operational squadrons. All four types of aircraft operating with the Pak Army are therefore represented, the inventory having been completed from 1969 onwards by about a dozen Mil Mi-8 medium-lift helicopters received from the Soviet Union.
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
63,141
73
99,976
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Soviet helicopters

Some years ago, the PAF bought a Mil Mi-6 heavy-lift helicopter from the Soviet Union, reportedly against the advice of the Pak Army aviators, and this machine was eventually scrapped without ever entering service. The Mi-8 is apparently a very different proposition, and was selected as the cheapest and most suitable rotorcraft available for flying supplies into the mountainous areas of the North-West Frontier Province, and across the many rivers of what was formerly East Pakistan. It was also considered suitable for the secondary role, in its return trips, of medical evacuation and air ambulance duties.

Powered by two 1,700 shp Isotov TB-2-117B turbines, the Mi-8 can lift four tons stowed internally, or three tons slung from an external cargo hook, and its rear clamshell doors permit a jeep, gun or similar vehicle to be stowed within the capacious fuselage. Alternatively, it will lift up to 2 troops or passengers, or a dozen stretcher patients, in addition to a crew of three – pilot, co-pilot and engineer – and still perform a vertical take-off and landing at terrain heights of up to 15,000 – 16,000 ft (4,572 – 4,876m). For air-dropping, the Mi-8 can be flown with the clamshell doors half open, and it has a normal cruising speed of about 122 knots (225km/h).

In the three years or so that Pak Army Aviation has been operating the Mi-8, the big Soviet helicopter has proved “fairly reliable”, and, with the assistance of its good auto-pilot for IFR operations, efficient in the all-weather supply role in mountain areas. One of the main problems of this Soviet type has been obtaining adequate spares backing – a notorious Soviet shortcoming – but the sturdy construction of the Mi-8 has minimized normal maintenance requirements. Pak Army Aviation now undertakes most of its own airframe, engine and transmission overhauls for all its aircraft types, as well as for the Alouettes of the PAF and the Pakistan Navy.

In the case of the Mi-8, the component with the shortest overhaul like is the tail rotor, which requires overhaul at 500 hours, while the corresponding life for the five-bladed main rotor is 1,500 hours. The Pakistanis operate the Mi-8 turbines for 750 hours between overhauls, although the Isotov TB-2s are cleared to 1,000 hours in the Soviet Union. The Mi-8 can maintain height on one engine at full load by going to emergency power of 100 percent on the remaining powerplant, but the latter would subsequently have to be scrapped. Transmission and gearbox overhaul like if 750 hours. Unit cost of the Mi-8 to Pakistan was reportedly around Rs. 2.5 million, or the equivalent of about £210,000 at 1968 prices, repayable over 10 years.


Flood rescues

Several of these Mi-8s played a major part in the rescue operations in East Pakistan following the flood disasters there at the beginning of 1971. At the time of the December war, about half-a-dozen Alouettes and Mi-8s of Pak Army were operating in the East, where the ground forces had no fixed-wing aircraft. Because of India’s overwhelming air superiority in East Pakistan, the Pak Army aircraft were able to play no effective part in the operations, however, and were safely evacuated via Burma after the cease-fire on 17 December.

In the West, Pak Army Aviation units were active along almost the entire battle front in the normal roles of artillery spotting, battlefield surveillance, forward air control and reconnaissance. Squadrons were deployed with each Corps and allocated to sub-formations, although spread necessarily thinly in view of the total Pak Army Aviation inventory of only about 90 aircraft of all types. This total was augmented during the December war by a number of impressed flying club and charter aircraft, which were hurriedly given military markings and desert camouflage for the duration, and remained in army service for some time afterwards. Types involved in this way included Cessna 172s and Skymasters, as well as the Beavers of Plant Protection Ltd, and many other light planes.

1627173896317.png


Not much was apparently seen of Indian Army Aviation, which is a sizeable organization comprising, last December, at least 10 Asuter AOP Mk 9s out of 30 on establishment, 48 serviceable HAL Krishaks of the 67 in the inventory (one of which was shot down by PAF fighters), and a couple of HAL Pushpak light planes. The Indian Army was also known to operate about 15 Alouette IIIs on AOP duties, including some armed with Aerospatiale SS-11 anti-tank missiles, although there was no evidence of the latter’s operational use. Curiously, the Indian forces also operate about 20 Mi-8s, one of which was destroyed on the ground in the battle area last December by bombs from PAF Sabres.

The extent of Pak Army Aviation activity during the recent war is indicated by the fact that two Cessna O-1s were shot down over the battlefield by marauding IAF Hunters, while six of the Pakistani army pilots were awarded the equivalent of the DFC, the Sitara-e-Jurat, for the part they played in support of ground forces.

Future plans of the Pakistan army aviation element are limited by funding problems and restrictions on further US aid, but a number of foreign light planes such as the Saab MFI-17, Scottish Aviation Bulldog and Aerospatiale Rallye Minerva have been evaluated as possible successors to the Bird Dogs. In addition, the useful lives of the Cessna O-1s are being extended by complete overhauls undertaken at Dhamial by No 503 Workshop, which has also established, rather remarkably, its own production line for the Bird Dog.

With the help of its large spares backing for the O-1, plus indigenous manufacture of about 60 percent of the total components, the Workshop is now producing completely new Bird Dogs at Dhamial at a rate of about one a month. Alouette IIIs are coming off a parallel assembly line in the same hanger at a similar rate for the PAF and the Pakistan Navy, as well as for the Pak Army Aviation.

From the long-range point of view, the Pak Army is considering the procurement of anti-tank helicopters and improved close-support capability, which means gunships. It would also like an air assault capability, with sufficient transport helicopters to lift up a battalion. At the moment, it cannot arm its helicopters with the standard Pak Army anti-tank missile, which is the MBB Cobra, because this is a pop-up type and in any case lacks sufficient range for the airborne application.

In the meantime, the build-up at Dhamial is continuing, and its training organization now copes with helicopter pilots for the PAF and the Navy, as well as for the Pak Army itself. Prospective helicopter pilots receive about 80 hours of basic flying training on the Cessna O-1 before completing a similar period on the Bell 47G. Transition training on the Alouette III or Mi-8 then requires a further 40-45 hours of flight, much of which is done in an around the Karakoram mountains. These form the Western end of the Himalayan chain and extend to more than 26,000 ft (7,925m).

Student pilots for fixed-wing aircraft require about 175 hours in all from the ab initio stage to become operational on the Cessna O-1, with emphasis on flying at minimum altitudes for tactical evasion, and on short-strip landings and take-offs. Pak Army instructors subsequently train with the PAF at Risalpur to receive categorization, and the air force still keeps an eye on army maintenance through a quality control group. Pakistan Army Aviation is not likely to grow a great deal larger, but its standards are likely to remain as high as any corresponding air element in Asia or the Middle East.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Ismail Ali
Pakistan Army Aviation Corps Eyesight Requirements
Replies
3
Views
608
mwaraitch
mwaraitch
P
CH-4 Chinese UCAV Arrives in Pakistan for Army
7 8 9 10 11 12
Replies
173
Views
19K
Hakikat ve Hikmet
Hakikat ve Hikmet
I
Initial Days of Pakistan Army Aviation
Replies
5
Views
2K
User
U
Morpheus
Pakistan Army Rescues Polish Climber From K2
Replies
0
Views
508
Morpheus
Morpheus
ghazi52
ASF to enhance standards of aviation security : COAS
Replies
1
Views
338
Ahmet Pasha
Ahmet Pasha

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom