Pakistan's approach to India has to be from a predators point of view - Stalk, stalk and than bounce to grab it

Pakistan has to goad India into a false sense of security and the Indians tend to fall for this many times. I remember even during Muhammad of Ghor he used this same tactic by giving them false sense of security making them believe they were on top of things on purpose.Pakistan's doctrine has been always offensive and it has been maintained thru out the years which will continue but the stalk part has to be added and I will explain what I mean by that. The stalk part just means continously measure and calculate how you eliminate the buffulo not half-heartedly or leaving it just bleeding and half-dead. It has to be clean kill.As far as the engagement goes some look at India and see her size but they are not seeing clearly because they are looking at empty statistics and bystanders who will not get involved. The numbers are just not there but if you understood the rule of military engagement you will know that these numbers are nothing more than bystanders hence the size part is an illusion. India has around 1.3m forces approx and that is about it nothing besides that will get into the engagement and they are not exactly a rebelious folks this is not in their nature hence you can only count to face the army.Now lets further dissect this buffulo pragmatically and methodically. The game is to come up with the right military ingenuity and cunningness to out manouver their forces and as they say war is deception.India is within the grasp of Pakistan logistically, manpower, technologically and conventionally wise now that we have expelled the misconception of her size as basically a hoax in this as there will be no involvement whatsoever from them they are just an irrelevant stats.The cunningness has to be gained in the conventional arena by simply setting up a deception trap to blind sight your opponent.Pakistan shouldn't allow them to dictate the rule of engagement and should take the initiative at the friction point of miscalcuation the opponent has sense of security which is good for Pakistan because we know the difference between what is illusion and what is real. Pakistan is not deluded from the fact that there is only 1.3m men that stands infront of it nothing Pakistan loses sleep over or views as steep mountain but in fact nothing more than a short hill. The key to India grows on a short laying tree that is within reach