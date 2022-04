Pakistan's Annual Car Production Capacity Will Increase to 300,000 This Year Despite COVID-19, automakers assembled 215,776 cars, jeeps, SUVs, and LCVs in 2021, CEO of Engineering Development Board (EDB) Raza Abbas Shah told the

Despite COVID-19, automakers assembled 215,776 cars, jeeps, SUVs, and LCVs in 2021, CEO of Engineering Development Board (EDB) Raza Abbas Shah told the Minister of Industries and Production Makhdoom Syed Murtaza Mahmud earlier today.During a briefing session on the automobile industry earlier today, CEO EDB claimed that the automotive industry is making strides due to the incentives offered in Automotive Development Policy (ADP) 2016-21 and Automotive Industry Development and Export Policy (AIDEP) 2021-26.CEO EDB apprised the minister that the new version of Automotive Development Policy (ADP) 2016-21 incentivized the entrance of 7 new automakers into the local market.The Minister noted that the new policy is crucial in ensuring the growth and development of the automotive industry. He directed the EDB to speed up its efforts to address the On-Money issue as well.