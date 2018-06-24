Pakistan's Ancient Lake which has dried up

Every year large amount of water is wasted in Pakistan during rain seasonThe story is always same , it rains in Northern regions and then suddenly a influx of water comes thru and the flow is so strong that it causes flood and property damage, some of this can be avoided by introducing reduction in water flow by diverting some of it to alternate routeIf we were able to trap even a small % of this water we could build up a water reservoir which can be used to transform BaluchistanExtra Water coming from North Can be channeled out towards the Ancient Lake Location , thus forming a large reservoirfor usage for BaluchistanThe damage done due to flood waters can also be minimized which ravages Sindh Province60% of the route is thru general landscape however odd 30-35% of route is over the rugged mountain rangeInstead of throwing the water away into Sea why not just store it in Lake?? A Lake which has already existed just has dried upWith the advancement in Tunneling Techniques it is possible to create a natural path , to divert waterThis concept has already been tried when Tunnels were setup in northern areas for traffic , if you can just imagine instead of cars , you are transporting excess water from River and diverting small % towards Balochistan's Natural Dried up LakePakistan does have constructed some knowledge and experience in developing tunnels under mountains so it is not an impossible task , this has been done beforeIt is 100% possible to divert the excess water yearly to store and create a Largest Artificial Lake in Pakistan