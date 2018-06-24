What's new

Pakistan's Ancient Lake which has dried up

Every year large amount of water is wasted in Pakistan during rain season

The story is always same , it rains in Northern regions and then suddenly a influx of water comes thru and the flow is so strong that it causes flood and property damage, some of this can be avoided by introducing reduction in water flow by diverting some of it to alternate route

If we were able to trap even a small % of this water we could build up a water reservoir which can be used to transform Baluchistan

Extra Water coming from North Can be channeled out towards the Ancient Lake Location , thus forming a large reservoir
for usage for Baluchistan

The damage done due to flood waters can also be minimized which ravages Sindh Province

60% of the route is thru general landscape however odd 30-35% of route is over the rugged mountain range

Instead of throwing the water away into Sea why not just store it in Lake?? A Lake which has already existed just has dried up

1598903297968.png





With the advancement in Tunneling Techniques it is possible to create a natural path , to divert water





This concept has already been tried when Tunnels were setup in northern areas for traffic , if you can just imagine instead of cars , you are transporting excess water from River and diverting small % towards Balochistan's Natural Dried up Lake



Pakistan does have constructed some knowledge and experience in developing tunnels under mountains so it is not an impossible task , this has been done before








It is 100% possible to divert the excess water yearly to store and create a Largest Artificial Lake in Pakistan
 
