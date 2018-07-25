/ Register

Pakistan's ambassador to Germany beautifully destroys anchor spreading the 'army is in charge' strat

Discussion in 'Pakistani Siasat' started by RayKalm, Jul 25, 2018 at 12:29 PM.

    RayKalm

    RayKalm SENIOR MEMBER

    Must watch this from start to finish. The ambassador did a WONDERFUL job representing Pakistan. This is how Pakistani politicians should act like outside (and inside) Pakistan.
     
    PashtunBradar

    PashtunBradar FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    Wow, that b*tch reporter is stuttering so much! My cousin’s toddler can do a much put on a much better show than her! Horrible journalism, horrible communication, horrible knowledge. She’s a complete waste
     
    RayKalm

    RayKalm SENIOR MEMBER

    She's stuttering because she's told to repeat the zionist/indian led anti-Pakistani army agenda!
     
