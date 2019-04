Pakistan's Integrated Air Defence systemPakistan's air defence as a whole is a well integrated defence network which consists of multiple layers of missile sites and their combination with multiple radar systems that provide near gap free surveillance, air borne surveillance aircraft ( AEW&C) , control centers and air bases which have to ability of scrambling F-16 or JF-17 on am interception mission with in a few mins. All this combination grants Pakistan a well organised (IADS) integrated air defence system which is equipped with modern air defence systems acquired and installed rather recently out of which only Crotale , Stinger and Type 65 are Cold war era two of which have been modernized resulting in Cortale 4000 and the Type 65 auto cannon getting automated with laser and ballistic computer systems meanwhile details on the stingers have remained classified.AN/TPS-77 3-D long-range surveillance radarMeanwhile the large number of high tech radar systems provide Pakistan continuous gap free surveillance of it's air space , radar systems such as the US AN/TPS-77 (a mobile, active phased array,long range, L-band, 3D solid-state radardesigned to perform airspace surveillance missions) or the (AN/TPS-77 3-D long-range surveillance radar that has accurate target data at ranges up to 250 nautical miles and elevations up to 100,000 feet) provide Pakistan this advantage and can operate 24hours a day, even with no on-site personnel. These radars are also capable of eliminate the danger of deception jamming.Karakorum eagle ZDK-03PAF also maintains a fleet of 8 AEW&C planes to ensure long range surveillance beyond anything land based radars can detect. These AEW&Cs also serve as air borne control centers making them an important asset for any nation. Aside from that Pakistan military also possesses Electronic warfare capability and counter electronic warfare systems to keep it's air defence systems functional.Once anything is detected the PAF can quickly deploy F-16s or JF-17s in the air with in mins on interception missions from near by air bases . This gives Pakistan a highly mobile air defence system to be used along with it's defence systems (ground based systems).F-16/JF-17/Saab 2000 ErieyeAs far as types of ground based air defence systems available to Pakistan are concerned, Pakistan army and air force separately operate medium to small range SAM systems and mobile AA guns configured to destroy low flying Aircraft and incoming munitions around important military installations. Multiple types of man pads are also available for the troops to be used against low flying jets, helicopters and drones.How ever the Pakistani military is still in need of a dependable long range air defence system , which it indents to fulfill with ether the HQ-9 or the S-400.•=====================================•Medium range SAMs1: LY-80LY-802: Spada-2000Spada 2000•======================================•Short range SAMs1: FM-90FM-902: Crotale 4000Crotale 4000•======================================•MANPADs1: RBS-70RBS-70 Manpad2: StingerStinger Manpad3: Anza-IIIAnza-III Manpad•======================================•Towed and static anti-aircraft guns1: GDF-007 (AHEAD) auto cannonGDF-007 (AHEAD)2: Type 65 (Lazer/Computer guided) Auto cannonType 65 Auto cannon•======================================•Long range SAM?Many of these systems are recent additions to the country's air defence and next field Pakistan military aims to strengthen is long range air defence by acquiring long range Sam systems. Currently the top two contenders are the1: Russian S-400 (a highly capable air defence system)S-4002: Chinese HQ-9 (A modernized version of the S-300)HQ-9Pakistan has been in interested in the HQ-9 since 2015 now and had begun talks since then where as also showed interest in the S-400 and according to several Russian/Pakistani sources talks have begun. How ever it's most probable that Pakistan will go for the HQ-9 for several reasons, the most obvious of them being to avoid US sanction policy, Pakistan already operating somewhat similar HQ-16A and it's easier to access future upgrades. Another contributing factor can be the cost how ever should the situation change Pakistan has not ruled out S-400. It is expected Pakistan will soon induct the HQ-9.Already in service?According to some sources and analyst's Pakistan already operates 4 batteries of the HQ-9 , the claim that Pakistan already operates the HQ-9 under the designation of FS-2000 is backed by alleged satellite imagery taken from a Pakistani air base rather near Indian border. How ever officially the military has not announced anything regarding it receiving HQ-9 systems and probably does not.Satellite image showing HQ-9sTheir are also reports by some sources and by the military exhibitions that it should be expected that the Pakistani military intends to soon induct the Pantsir-S1 air defence system and a unknown number of Igala Manpads. These hints by military especially in an exhibition should not be taken lightly as it has already happened a few times in the past such as Pakistan suddenly inducting the A-100 MLRS.•======================================