Pakistan's acquisition of Chinese J-10C fighter jets significant for both sides: analysts

J10C is a superb jet



Pakistan can outpace India and it's Rafale purchase



With a waiting line for rafales, India won't get any additional planes any time soon



There is talks of Pakistan receiving upto 60 J10Cs now and that can easily expand to 100



50 JF17s block 3 are also on their way





So that's anything between 100-150 aesa and PL15 equipped fighters coming our way





Honestly between these, the VT4s, ships, air defence missiles, Pakistan has planned well against india