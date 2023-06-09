Pakistan’s 4-day internet shutdown was the final straw for its tech workers

Drexluddin Khan Spiveyzai said: I guess all those people interviewed are May 9 terrorist sympathizers, then? Click to expand...

Mirzali Khan said: Hira Saeed is the CEO and founder of Koi.work, a Pakistani company that helps global businesses hire local tech talent. She told Rest of World the May internet shutdown has made it harder for her to convince foreign clients to hire remote tech workers from Pakistan, as they now prefer countries with a more stable sociopolitical environment. Click to expand...

I've no idea "who" they are or whether or not are they "terrorist sympathizers."And frankly, who gives a hoot, heh!The key thing to remember is that every cause has an effect. And blaming the effect, without so much as mentioning the cause, is downright moronic... as far as I'm concerned!Allow me to put into words you can actually understand: If I've a belly ache due to eating rotten food, should I blame myself, the rotten food, or my immune system?Think about it, eh?Hira who?!Let's see if I can find f**ks to give about her statement....Nope, no dice!