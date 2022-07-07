What's new

Pakistan’s $1 Billion Gas Tender Flop to Worsen Energy Crisis

AZ1

AZ1

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 25, 2017
8,889
-2
9,390
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Pakistan’s energy crisis looks set to drag on for months after another failed attempt by the nation to import gas.

In an unusual development, state-owned Pakistan LNG didn’t receive a single offer in a $1 billion liquefied natural gas purchase tender, according to traders with knowledge of the matter. That illustrates both the extent of the global fuel shortage, and also the reluctance of suppliers to sell to a country in the depths of an economic crisis.


www.bloomberg.com

Pakistan’s $1 Billion Gas Tender Flop to Worsen Energy Crisis

Pakistan’s energy crisis looks set to drag on for months after another failed attempt by the nation to import gas.
www.bloomberg.com www.bloomberg.com
 
AZ1

AZ1

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 25, 2017
8,889
-2
9,390
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
FXDcLd_WYAEjC4c.jpeg
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 2, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

khansaheeb
Pakistan Faces Deeper Power Crisis as LNG Becomes Too Expensive
Replies
0
Views
146
khansaheeb
khansaheeb
beijingwalker
UK Plans To Cut Gas Supplies To Europe
Replies
2
Views
165
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
chinasun
China Sells U.S. LNG to Europe at a Hefty Profit
Replies
0
Views
443
chinasun
chinasun
The SC
Egypt, Israel to Boost Gas Supply to EU amid Ukraine War
Replies
1
Views
205
Hydration
Hydration
beijingwalker
Europe Faces Harsh Reality of Finding Russian Gas Irreplaceable
Replies
0
Views
312
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom