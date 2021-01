mince beef lasagne, is the only thing I can think of at the top of my head (was tempted to make it in the past)To be honest, I'm quite picky when it come to food.. though I believe no one other than us Pakistanis quite mastered the arts of using spices, we can take food from other continents and give it our own touch and make it better. I'm struggling to name wholly none pakistani food.. Hmm I may come back later...[edit] @Rusty jogged my memoryI can't believe i forgot Japanese cruisine; sushi, sashimi.. ramen etc..jiggly cake ( I believe its of Japanese origin)And maybe some Japanese tea or Arabic coffee to wash all this food down