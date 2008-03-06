What's new

Pakistanis want military to return to barracks: Krepon

Pakistanis want military to return to barracks: Krepon

* Think-tank president says growing part of Pakistani society understands extremism is threat to country
* Pakistan Armys corporate interests unlikely to change if Musharraf goes​

By Khalid Hasan

WASHINGTON: The results of the February 18 elections are a reflection of the desire by most Pakistanis for the military to go back to focusing on military matters, not governance, according to Michael Krepon, founder president of Stimson, a local think-tank.

Interviewed by Tehelka magazine in its current issue, he notes that the Bush administration still views President Pervez Musharraf as an important figure in the new set up. Washington doesnt let go of Pakistani military strongmen easily. My reading of Pakistans history suggests a different course - that once a military strongman has made a big mess, he becomes part of the problem, not part of the solution. The Bush administration and a few highly respected voices in Pakistan remain unwilling to accept what they believe to be a stark choice between pre- and post-Musharraf Pakistan.

Asked how wise it is for the Bush administration to continue its present Musharraf-centric policy, Krepon replied that it was essential that the United States proceed wisely during the troubled times that Pakistan now found itself in. The hope of a transitional partnership between Musharraf and the political centre has floundered. The die is increasingly cast between Musharraf and his narrowing circle of backers and the large ranks of those who believe his service to Pakistan is effectively over.

When told that the US still appears to be backing Musharraf, he said that Pakistani politics would follow a logic rooted in Pakistan, not in Washington. The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) are not well disposed toward Musharraf, and they will both support steps towards making the judiciary more independent, at least in the short run, he said.

This suggests that Musharraf will be hounded by court cases and judicial proceedings. The more his wings are clipped, the less he will enjoy being president. The United States needs Pakistan, and Pakistan needs the United States. If the forces of extremism prevail in Pakistan, its relations with all of its neighbours  will become inflamed. The US and NATO military effort in Afghanistan will become much harder.

Understands: In response to the question that if the results were a vote against the war on terror, Krepon answered, Pakistani society is very diverse, and holds diverse views, but a growing part of society now understands that ... extremism is an existential threat to Pakistans well-being. This has long been apparent, and will become more so. This threat, which counts Muslims as its primary victims, will grow unless it is tackled by the security organs of the state. The United States can help, but it cant lead this horse to water. He said the political trend-lines within Pakistan were likely to grow worse the longer Musharraf remained in any position of leadership.

Corporate interests: The corporate interests of the Pakistan Army with respect to counter-terrorism, control of the countrys nuclear assets, and in handling troubled ties with Washington are unlikely to change appreciably if or when Musharraf goes. The longer Musharraf stays, the greater the difficulties Washington can expect on all three fronts, he said.

Daily Times - Leading News Resource of Pakistan
 
