Pakistanis traveling in China

Old Shanghai VS New Shanghai | (Shanghai tower) 上海之夜 | 4K | Mahzaib vlogs(6) |
Mahzaib Vlogs
hey guy’s! asalamoalikum everyone hope so every one is doing good its me mahzaib i'm from pakistan currently m living in china beijing In this video I will show about a great city---Shanghai there are new shanghai and the old in the video please tell me which one do you like #2021#4K#pakistani#shanghai#china vlog#shanghai tower#tallest building hope so u like it and if anything u wanna know about China , leave a comment please write your suggestions. write down in the comment box section. Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCp-i... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mahzaibabbasi/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?..