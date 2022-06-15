What's new

Pakistanis told to drink less tea as nation grapples with economic crisis

Pakistanis have been urged to drink less tea to keep the economy afloat, as the world's largest tea importer grapples with soaring inflation and a fast-depreciating rupee.
The country's Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Ahsan Iqbal, on Tuesday told reporters that Pakistanis could reduce their tea consumption by "one or two cups" per day as imports are putting additional financial strain on the government.
"The tea we import is imported by taking a loan," Iqbal said, adding businesses should also close earlier to save electricity.



The South Asian nation of 220 million is the world's largest importer of tea, buying more than $640 million worth in 2020, according to the Observatory of Economic Complexity.

Pakistan has been facing severe economic challenges for months, leading to an increase in the prices of food, gas and oil.
Meanwhile, its foreign currency reserves are declining rapidly. Funds held by the central bank fell from $16.3 billion at the end of February to just above $10 billion in May, according to Reuters -- a more than $6 billion drop and enough to cover the cost of two months of its imports.
Many in Pakistan took to social media to ridicule Iqbal's plea, saying cutting tea consumption would do little to ease the country's economic woes.



Pakistan's economic crisis was at the center of a political showdown between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his predecessor Imran Khan earlier this year, leading to Khan's ouster in April.
Sharif accused Khan of economic mismanagement and mishandling of the country's foreign policy, forcing Khan out of office in a no-confidence vote.

My parents discussed this today, apparently tea is over 300 a kg and their relatives are making a big issue of this, this country is not livable for little comforts like tea, forget cars and air conditioning necessities. That ask for help had made them sad, but also made them more grateful to not be there.
How times change...for them homeland has been a good memory, sad...
 
This comment reeks of class hypocrisy. People from lower economic stratum in out region consume sweet tea and this is a large part of their calorie intake. Subsidies to rich and taking away basic necessity from poor and then try to give a moral lecture. Such bad optics.
 
Just realized its a government representative asking this, hard to wrap mind around the fact that people are urged so easily to give up their choices about food by government, leave emotions aside but doesn't make sense from an economic standpoint, how does that help making a normal citizen responsible for national economic management. Sounds like blaming people's choices for macro economic trends. Makes no sense at all
 
Maea said:
How about cutting extra perks of the elite first? Fucking morons
Click to expand...
Na bhai, inn elites ki sugar kam hogai to hospitals ko azaab ajaiga, bechare dubai bhagainge
Hamaray paitoo elites, judiciary, generals waggera phir “ hi tea” parties kaise kerainge…..unki patties, samosas etc pani k sath to nai kha sakte na……
Aur phir suba k chai pratha nashtas…..

Fiker ne kero ahista ahista khana peena b band hojaiga, jab atta nai milayga to roti b band hogi…..
 
PMLN is trying to improve Pakistanis health by giving them free sauna baths, cutting calories through sugar and tea, cutting chocolates of enjoyer by burger kids etc. On top of that Pakistanis are now enjoying paying bill for12 hours of electricity in a day! IK govt provided electricity for 24 hours so people were charged for the entire day.
 
Bhai jaan

Ye total chaos, anarchy aur famine jab tak fully implement nahi hota ye lagay rahainge

Its final goal abi to chai roti mil rahi ha enjoy kero
Coffee pina shru kerdo
 

