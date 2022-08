Pakistanis Summit Gasherbrum I » Explorersweb This morning, all six members of the Pakistani team, plus Sanu Sherpa of Nepal and Naoko Watanabe of Japan, summited Gasherbrum I.

Descending now​

Also on Explorersweb​

Sign up for Explorersweb Enews​

This morning, all six members of the Pakistani team, plus Sanu Sherpa of Nepal and Naoko Watanabe of Japan, summited Gasherbrum I.From the Pakistani team, Sirbaz Khan, Sajid Sadpara, and Imtiaz Sadpara summited without supplementary O2. Sohail Sakhi, Shehroze Kashif, and Naila Kiani climbed with O2.At just 20 years old, Kashif bagged his 10th 8,000’er. Both Khan and Watanabe nabbed their 12th 8,000’ers, and Kiani summited her third.Sirbaz Khan a few days ago at K2 Base Camp. Photo: Sirbaz KhanThe summiters are descending, hoping to reach Camp 1 today. Situated on the Gasherbrum Glacier, climbers heading up both Gasherbrum I and Gasherbrum II use Camp 1. Most spend a night there to get some rest before traversing the crevassed glacier the next morning.Sajid Sadpara. Photo: Sadpara’s home teamEvery climber involved in the two Gasherbrum summit pushes this week reached the summit. It shows how much success rates have increased on traditionally tricky 8,000’ers. Most climbers, especially guides, use oxygen, and Sherpas have already fixed the ropes. On this push, it is unclear whether any rope were fixed above Camp 3.Sanu Sherpa some days ago on Gasherbrum II’s summit. Photo: Sanu Sherpa+4Angela Benavides is a college-graduated journalist specialised on high-altitude mountaineer and expedition news. She has been writing about climbing and mountaineering, adventure and outdoor sports for 20+ years.Prior to that, Angela Benavides spent time at/worked at a number of local and international media. She is also experienced in outdoor-sport consultancy for sponsoring corporates, press manager and communication executive,and a published author.Nepali guides Pasdawa Sherpa, Dawa Ongchu, Nima Gyalzen, and...August 11, 2022But to beat Nirmal Purja's speed record up all...August 11, 2022Marek Holecek and Radoslav Groh are advancing slowly on...August 10, 2022Flor Cuenca of Peru doesn't make as many headlines...August 9, 2022It was not the difficulty of the mountain but...August 9, 2022Kristin Harila, Pasdawa Sherpa, and Dawa Ongchu have summited...August 8, 2022SubscribeAugust 5, 2022August 6, 2022August 4, 2022March 5, 2021Explorersweb © 2022