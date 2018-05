Pakistanis succeed in naming first North American public park after Jinnah



ISLAMABAD: High Commissioner Tariq Azim Khan inaugurated the first ever Muhammad Ali Jinnah Park at Winnipeg, Manitoba on Sunday. Hundreds of people from across Canada attended the ceremony.



In his address, the high commissioner said that the credit goes to the vibrant Pakistani-Canadian community in Manitoba for succeeding in naming the first public park in North America after Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan.



Tariq also said that this the moment was a chance to pay a tribute to the sacrifices rendered by our founding father in order to have a separate homeland for Muslims in the subcontinent.



The high commissioner, while appreciating the struggle of the Pakistani community referred a quote by Jinnah: “With faith, discipline and selfless devotion to duty, there is nothing worthwhile you cannot achieve”.



He said that the community in Winnipeg is promoting a soft image of the country and promoting its culture through the celebration of cultural galas; acting as a bridge in promoting understanding between communities.

Dr Rashid Bahri, a community leader who led the campaign for Jinnah Park said that Muhammad Ali Jinnah is close to the heart of Pakistani’s and the park will remind future generations about him.