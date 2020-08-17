Pakistanis protest UAE-Israel deal



Rallies and demonstrations held across country on call from religio-political alliance



Aamir Latif

Activists of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan take part in a protest rally against the agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates to normalize diplomatic relations, in Karachi, Pakistan, Aug. 16, 2020

Islamabad, Aug 16, IRNA -- Pakistani Muslims on Sunday held demonstrations in various cities of the country to condemn UAE's decision to normalize relations with the Zionist regime.