Pakistanis protest UAE-Israel deal Rallies and demonstrations held across country on call from religio-political alliance Aamir Latif 16.08.2020 KARACHI, Pakistan Tens of thousands of Pakistanis marched on Sunday against a recent, controversial deal between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel meant to normalize bilateral relations, including opening embassies in each other's territory. Rallies and demonstrations were held in the capital Islamabad, port city of Karachi, northeastern city of Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Hyderabad, and dozens of other cities and towns on the call of Milli Yakjehti Council, a religio-political alliance. In the garrison city of Rawalpindi, thousands marched through the city's thoroughfares led by Senator Sirajul Haq, chief of the country's mainstream, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) party. The JI observed the day as "Palestine Day" to express solidarity, and support the Palestinians' resistance against Zionist occupation [since at least 1967]. Carrying banners, and placards with slogans such as "Down with Israel," "UAE-Israel deal on US pressure unacceptable," and "Pakistanis stand with Palestinians," among others, the protesters gathered at the historic Liaquat park to begin the rally. Addressing the participants, Haq said Palestine was not the issue of Arabs only but the entire Muslim world. "Palestine is the land of Palestinians. No deal or backtracking can deprive them of their fundamental right," he said. "Palestinians have been fighting for their land for over 70 years. But, until Aug.13 [2020] no country has disgraced itself as UAE has done... the entire Muslim world rejects this so-called deal, even if some Muslim governments accept it." The party chief urged Islamabad to try convening an urgent meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to discuss the latest situation. In Karachi, hundreds gathered outside the Karachi Press Club to denounce the deal. JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman termed the deal a big blow to Muslim unity, and "backstabbing of Palestinians." He said neither the UAE nor any other country had the right to accept Israeli occupation of Palestinian land in the name of "peace." The JI held another protest outside the Lahore Press Club, which was addressed by the party's secretary general, Ameerul Azim, and other leaders. In Peshawar, the capital of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, a large number of people gathered at the historic Mahabat Khan Mosque, and marched towards Yadgar Chowk, to register their protest. The agreement is the third Israeli-Arab peace treaty in the Middle East, and the first involving a Gulf state. While some have welcomed the deal, Palestinians, Iran and Turkey have denounced it. https://www.aa.com.tr/en/middle-east/pakistanis-protest-uae-israel-deal/1943766 Activists of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan take part in a protest rally against the agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates to normalize diplomatic relations, in Karachi, Pakistan, Aug. 16, 2020 https://www.dailysabah.com/world/th...-israel-deal/news?gallery_image=undefined#big Supporters of the Pakistani religious party Jamaat-e-Islami, participate in a rally to denounce the United Arab Emirates-Israeli deal to establish full diplomatic ties between the two countries, in Karachi, Pakistan, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. https://foxsanantonio.com/news/nati...ls-between-uae-israel-ring-for-the-first-time https://nation.com.pk/16-Aug-2020/pakistanis-protest-uae-israel-deal Islamabad, Aug 16, IRNA -- Pakistani Muslims on Sunday held demonstrations in various cities of the country to condemn UAE's decision to normalize relations with the Zionist regime. https://en.irna.ir/news/83910029/Pakistani-Muslims-protest-against-UAE-Zionist-regime-agreement