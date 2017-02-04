What's new

Pakistanis Own Crypto Assets Worth $20 Billion

313ghazi

313ghazi

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 14, 2017
10,490
40
21,538
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has revealed that the Pakistanis possess cryptocurrencies roughly worth $20 billion.

During a press briefing, President FPCCI urged the government to develop a comprehensive regulatory framework so that digital assets such as cryptocurrencies could be cashed in Pakistan rather than in Dubai.

Although the issue of regulating digital currencies is a question mark in Pakistan for now, the country surprisingly ranks among the top 15 countries of the world for digital currency adoption as of July 2021.

According to Chainalysis, it is estimated that Pakistan received in excess of USD 1.5 billion in crypto-cash last year, with many analysts suggesting that it could have been a lot more in 2020-2021 had crypto transactions been made easier and legalized.

Last week, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Chaudhry, told media persons that Pakistan did not plan to legalize cryptocurrencies anytime soon.

He shared different reasons for not legalizing cryptocurrencies and remarked that digital currencies were too volatile at the moment and did not offer a clear picture of where they were headed in terms of value. However, he did acknowledge that the world would eventually need to evolve toward a unified digital payment system.


================

I'm really pleased to know that so many Pakistani have taken a risk in Crypto and feel that the rest of us should learn from them. Maybe don't dive into crypto, but don't be afraid to take a risk on business or investment, esecially young people. Make your mistakes - even if you fail you will have you experiences to teach those younger than you.
 
ejaz007

ejaz007

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 25, 2007
6,428
1
2,927
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
FIA is Freezing Credit Cards and Bank Accounts for Trading Cryptocurrencies
By Ahsan Gardezi | Published Dec 22, 2021 | 10:21 pm
Crypto | Crackdown | ProPakistani

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has seized bank accounts of 1,064 individuals based on a month-old request received through the Cyber Crime Reporting Center (CCRC) in Islamabad.

Advertisement

Sources told ProPakistani that a regular inquiry had been registered under RE-955/2021 on 27 September 2021 against the profiles of 1,064 individuals who had carried out 2,923 transactions worth a whopping Rs. 51 million through numerous online exchanges, including Binance, Coinbase, and Coinmama.

Sources said that credit cards associated with bank accounts, which had traces of transactions in cryptocurrencies, were blocked by multiple banks. Moreover, the bank accounts of individuals who had been using Binance P2P to buy or sell cryptocurrencies were also frozen.

 
313ghazi

313ghazi

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 14, 2017
10,490
40
21,538
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
ejaz007 said:
FIA is Freezing Credit Cards and Bank Accounts for Trading Cryptocurrencies
By Ahsan Gardezi | Published Dec 22, 2021 | 10:21 pm
Crypto | Crackdown | ProPakistani

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has seized bank accounts of 1,064 individuals based on a month-old request received through the Cyber Crime Reporting Center (CCRC) in Islamabad.

Advertisement

Sources told ProPakistani that a regular inquiry had been registered under RE-955/2021 on 27 September 2021 against the profiles of 1,064 individuals who had carried out 2,923 transactions worth a whopping Rs. 51 million through numerous online exchanges, including Binance, Coinbase, and Coinmama.

Sources said that credit cards associated with bank accounts, which had traces of transactions in cryptocurrencies, were blocked by multiple banks. Moreover, the bank accounts of individuals who had been using Binance P2P to buy or sell cryptocurrencies were also frozen.

Click to expand...
This is the backwards mentality of Pakistani govt and law and order. Rather than regulating, they're trying to ban. This is all being challeneged in the courts.
 
Goenitz

Goenitz

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 28, 2014
5,013
2
6,301
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
I think majority of those pakistanis are money launder and smuggler.. Crypto is the easiest way to hide and trasfer money. Even Indian call scammers use crypto trading after looting a person to lose the bank trail.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Azadkashmir
  • Locked
Qadiyanis & Pakistan’s Israeli Lobby
2
Replies
17
Views
6K
My-Analogous
My-Analogous

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom