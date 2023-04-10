N.Siddiqui
While Pakistan's economy continues to scare away foreign investments, data suggests the country's super-rich owns over 38,000 properties worth $10.6 billion in Dubai's offshore real estate market, which is more than Pakistan's State Bank dollar reserves.
According to a research paper, “Who Owns Offshore Real Estate? Evidence from Dubai”, about half of the offshore Dubai real estate is owned by individuals from India, the UK, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Iran.
The main owners of Dubai real estate in absolute terms are large neighboring countries such as India, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Iran, and Russia, and several large, often English-speaking economies like the UK, US, Canada, China, Germany, and France.
The paper notes that offshore real estate in Dubai is massive, with at least $146 billion in foreign wealth invested in the property market.
Read more: Pakistan meets IMF to get funds with toughest conditions
A deeper breakdown of the data suggests that the total market value of properties in Dubai at $533 billion in 2020, of which about 27 percent is foreign-owned.
About 35,000 Indians own Dubai properties worth almost $30 billion (20 percent of total offshore Dubai real estate). The UK comes next (23,000 unique owners, with properties worth $15 billion, 10 percent of the total).
By aggregate values, the remaining top countries include countries in the broader Middle Eastern and Central Asia region (e.g., Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Jordan, and Russia) and large economies (e.g., Canada, US, and China).
This is just the worth of property bought in last few years.
Pakistanis own $10.6b property in Dubai - more than SBP's dollar reserves
Last week, Geo News reported that Pakistan's central bank reserves have fallen to a 23-month low, decreasing by $190 million to $10.308 billion.
