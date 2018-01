Lol..... One truck and Pakistan making a comeback.



Actually it's good, we want Pakistan to spend on things that have no returns. Meanwhile we can just make another movie like Salman Khan's 'Ek tha Tiger' and show you as terrorist to the whole world. And yes we will earn from that too.



Its 70 years since every Pakistani head of the state has been crying about Kashmir in every UNGA address, and yet you can't win even a single nation that can force India to come to negotiation table. When P5 can't do it, what makes you think a billboard on some remote corner in London will change anything.



The world considers you to be liar/clueless about the Kashmir situation when Maleeha Lodhi, Pakistani representative to UN, shows the world a Palestinian girl's photo as to be of Kashmiri girl. What more lies can pakistan produce?

