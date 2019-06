Pakistanis loaded with very heavy Taxes

The 72nd ‘technocratic’ budget is no different from earlier ‘bureaucratic’ budgets



failure to provide any long-term strategy for self-reliance

boosting value added exports, collecting taxes as per real tax potential, right-sizing of monstrous government machinery and achieving growth rate of over 7 percent for a decade.

The crux of taxation proposals is to further crush the fixed-income groups and substantially increase indirect taxes (customs duty, sales tax, excise, etc, on a number of items, including items of common use as sugar and ghee)

The Finance Bill 2019 confirms that the rich and mighty would continue to retain and amass colossal wealth without paying due taxes

The Finance Bill 2019 could have provided tax breaks for industries and businesses creating new jobs and giving some percentage employment to women. This should have been the top priority, but is completely missing.

he governments of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) failed to initiate any fundamental reforms to overcome issues like resource mobilisation, social mobility, shortage of skilled manpower, non-availability of affordable power supply and rapid industrial and infrastructure development.

The PTI Government made tall claims about these during election campaigns but now all these have been conveniently ignored.









