Hi all, I'm writing an article looking at the cultural/historical/religious/political links between Pakistan and gulf Arab states and how they result in Pakistani citizens joining the army or police in these countries. I have some information on the Omani army recruiting soldiers from Baluchistan which was part of the deal when Gwadar was sold to Pakistan in 1958. Also, thousands of former Pakistani soldiers/police have joined the security services in Bahrain. I may also mention Raheel Sharif's new position in Yemen.



I want the article to be accurate, so I was wondering what people here think about Pakistanis joining Arab forces and why they do it. Also, if anybody has further information on the topic or any personal experience I'd be very happy to learn more.

Thanks!

