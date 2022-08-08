What's new

Pakistanis in the E-Sports Community

E-Sports is pretty popular in this modern era and the community and viewer base keeps growing. There are a lot of Pakistani talents for different games. One example is Arslan Ash, who came from nothing and won some of the biggest gaming tournaments in the world even with the struggles for visas and racism he faced. Here are some stories you should watch if you have the time.




Some more Pakistani wins:
OUG Middle East: Pakistan (Arslan Ash)
Evo Japan: Pakistan (Arslan Ash)
TWT Thaiger Uppercut
Thailand: Pakistan (Arslan Ash)
Evo USA: Pakistan (Arslan Ash)
TWT Malaysia: Pakistan (Awais Honey)

Also a very recent result:

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1556432703276273665

www.dawn.com

Pakistan’s Imran Khan, Arslan Ash secure podium finishes in Esports competition for Tekken

South Korea's Jae-Min "Knee" Bae secures first place.
www.dawn.com


This was Arslan when he won Evo 2019 in America after beating Knee from South Korea.

1659954537532.png
 

