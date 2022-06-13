What's new

Pakistanis In Pakistan! Why Dont you have a Second Job or a Side Hustle?

F

faani83

FULL MEMBER
Aug 11, 2019
141
0
237
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
-There is a lot of talk of Inflation and people not being able to meet ends meet ends!
-But it is here to stay all over the world and the ONLY WAY to handle it to INCREASE THE INCOME!
-So Why YOU Do NOT HAVE A SECOND JOB or a SIDE HUSTLE?
-It happens all over the WORLD!!!
-Why you do not drive for Uber or Deliver food/grocery through another app?
-Why you cannot see sell fries/other eatables at a food stall in the evening?
-Why you DO NOT ENCOURAGE/ASK FEMALE (Wife/Sister/daughter/Grand Mother )members of the family to Work?
-Why you retired CIVIL & ARMY personnel do not Work post retirement even though they have 40 more years to live????
-WHY YOU are so DAMN LAZY Country and ITS People)?
 
Signalian

Signalian

PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
Aug 18, 2015
7,809
236
21,176
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
faani83 said:
-There is a lot of talk of Inflation and people not being able to meet ends meet ends!
-But it is here to stay all over the world and the ONLY WAY to handle it to INCREASE THE INCOME!
-So Why YOU Do NOT HAVE A SECOND JOB or a SIDE HUSTLE?
-It happens all over the WORLD!!!
-Why you do not drive for Uber or Deliver food/grocery through another app?
-Why you cannot see sell fries/other eatables at a food stall in the evening?
-Why you DO NOT ENCOURAGE/ASK FEMALE (Wife/Sister/daughter/Grand Mother )members of the family to Work?
-Why you retired CIVIL & ARMY personnel do not Work post retirement even though they have 40 more years to live????
-WHY YOU are so DAMN LAZY Country and ITS People)?
Click to expand...
Disappointing, isnt it ?
 
Path-Finder

Path-Finder

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 7, 2013
22,117
1
33,018
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
the side hustle is called, blabbing chawal, yahvian & bongian.

then the other side hustle is reading a mantar called mehangai.

the quom has two side hustles unless they should adopt another three?
 
Signalian

Signalian

PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
Aug 18, 2015
7,809
236
21,176
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
faani83 said:
LETS ADDRESS THE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM !!!!! YOU ARE LAZY & DO NOT WANT TO WORK!!1
NOW LET ME PREDICT!!! ALOT OF EXCUSES AND NAME CALLING IS ON THE WAY!!!!!
Click to expand...
I think it has to do with the type of person but generally Pakistanis are lazy.

faani83 said:
-Why you retired CIVIL & ARMY personnel do not Work post retirement even though they have 40 more years to live????
Click to expand...
They do.

Some in real estate, some do jobs in Askari setups, others work in FFC/FFBL etc, some as Directors in private companies, some in security companies, and some work on the agricultural land that military gave them.
 
Last edited:
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
6,560
-1
8,747
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Sandhu is a dumbass, typical pot belly uncle

just listen to 5-10 minutes

this is all you need and you need decent leadership to understand the issues at hand
- end subsidy in everything and I mean everything
- bring international pricing even if people are angry
- end license raj and bring proper capitalism that make economies work
- invest in basic education, he gave the example of an African country with high education standards than I guess Thailand but said Thailand is ahead
cause education is not everything and not even the most important factor
- quick easy to do things to being $ in rn asap is - IT, mining, agriculture with direct support for the farmers, training your workers and sending them abroad to places like Italy, Portugal, eastern Europe, Asian countries etc
sign contracts with them- Pakistani government of the 60s signed these contracts regularly to provide semi-skilled workers
 
Last edited:
313ghazi

313ghazi

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 14, 2017
11,565
44
24,526
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Something to consider is how much disposable income is there? Is there enough money being spent to support millions of food stalls? Are there enough Food Panda orders to sustain 50% more riders?

I live in the UK, I have a full time job, a small business on the side running a last mile delivery company and InshaAllah by this Christmas I want to be dropshipping something too.

I started late in life. I encourage everyone to start.


Having said that even in the UK I can see the squeeze in disposable income. The money in the delivery business is not what it was even 12 months ago.
 
lastofthepatriots

lastofthepatriots

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 16, 2015
8,880
-21
17,578
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Ghazwa-e-Hind said:
Elites sitting on top of mountains of wealth that is earned through corruption/kickbacks and asking ordinary people why are you poor/lazy
Click to expand...

I think Pakistanis are some of the hardest working people on the planet. Might not be the case for upper/middle class, but people with businesses sweat their asses off. Physical laborers, truck drivers ect. All very hard working.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 2, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Sainthood 101
How can Pakistan develop its inland regions?
2 3
Replies
38
Views
1K
prop558
P
313ghazi
Everything that is wrong with Pakistan in one transaction
Replies
1
Views
274
Invicta
Invicta
H
Employment boom in last 3 years, 5.5m jobs created: Labour Survey
Replies
6
Views
347
AZADPAKISTAN2009
AZADPAKISTAN2009
khansaheeb
Dubai delivery workers go on second rare strike this month
Replies
4
Views
184
Falconless
Falconless
_NOBODY_
Pakistan’s Leading Ed-Tech Platform Ft. Nearpeer
Replies
0
Views
260
_NOBODY_
_NOBODY_

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom