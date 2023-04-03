What's new

Pakistanis Have Become Disillusioned With GHQ

Have Pakistanis become disillusioned with the GHQ?

For the first time in my lifetime the military has become the focal point of everything wrong in Pakistan. I know people who have always defended the military throughout their lives now openly calling out the GHQ as a den of traitors.

I know this because I was one of them. I remember being younger and defending the Pak Army on Orkut groups.

Since I was young all I knew was that politicians were corrupt and bad and the military were good and pious.

I remember 1999 as a child and seeing everyone in my family cheering as troops climbed over the gates of the PM house. We defended the coup claiming it was necessary. Why would our military ever want to harm us? Little did I know....

I sat silent and pretended to be blind while American drones were murdering civilians in Waziristan. When the Waziris spoke out I called them traitors and Afghan agents. Meanwhile GHQ were collecting their cheques from the Pentagon.

I sat silent during 2011 Abbottabad incident (I lived there by the way). Not only did I not hear any helicopters I didn't hear a crash either....mind you the city is in a valley and noise would have reverberated throughout the city. I again turned a blind eye.

I turned a blind eye to the Baloch, the poor, the folks who have had their lands stolen so DHAs could be built.

Deep down I've always known something was off about how the military operated....I've never liked any of our COAS

Musharraf was a good orator and I appreciated the way he took on western media. But I always felt something off about him.

With Kayani, Sharif and Bajwa it was even worse...they've been nothing but snakes.

I can't believe for most of my life I ate up that ISPR crap. I feel so ignorant for falling for it.

And that's the thing. GHQ was betting on the public supporting them. But that didn't happen this time.

Our generals are the biggest enemies to this country and nothing short of a mutiny is now going to change that perception.

A year ago I would have never said any of this. But now I know....Imran Khan did what no other pseudo liberal could do....got the public to question the GHQ.
 
GHQ is curse for this country .if there was no powerful GHQ today we were another south korea or brazil . but we became PAKISTAN an example for world how not to destroy own country by own army . paksitan is case study how people blindly followed loved and glamorized military and went down . if we were giving importance to teachers /scientists / philosophers /professors /thinkers we will have a better place to on world . but our stupid country and its public blindly followed military and military used this love respect to gain power. today they are monster and have eaten paksitan . pakistan failed and dusted .

everyone must remember we need military once in decades or sometime not even centuries . but we need others daily in life .
 
