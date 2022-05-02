Pakistanis get out of Turkey!!!

Pakistanis earn bad vibes in 'friendly' Turkey Islamabad [Pakistan], April 20 (ANI): The Pakistani expatriates in Turkey earned bad vibes this month for negative reasons. Thirty of them were detained for protesting the ouster of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. Although Khan is 'friends' with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the authorities...

Pakistanis have a very wrong impression of Turkey. They see Erdogan und seriously think he wants to bring a new Caliphate, even though Erdogan only talks and never walks.Then Pakistanis come to their Muslim dreamland Turkey and are only shocked by all the Kuffarism they see in Turkish streets, then they get frustrated and angry....This can get very nasty if Pakistanis don't stop their illusions of Turkey...