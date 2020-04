Watch from 1:50

Christian preachers in deep denial over Covid-19's danger

U.S. CHURCHES HOLD PUBLIC SUNDAY SERVICES DESPITE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK: 'THIS IS DANGEROUS'



Multiple churches across the U.S. reportedly chose to ignore social distancing guidelines in favor of in-person services yesterday, citing exceptions for religious institutions in state restrictions that are currently being enforced on the public in an attempt to limit the spread of COVID-19.



While some churches have followed the advice from state officials and transitioned their services to a digital-only streaming format, others have seemingly chosen to continue with traditional worship.



COVID-19, an illness caused by a new coronavirus, spreads by person-to-person contact and authorities urge citizens to avoid crowded places and keep distance from others.

The Solid Rock Church in Warren County, Ohio, was one religiously institution that remained open to the public on Sunday and held religious services both in the morning and evening, the

Journal News reported.