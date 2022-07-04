What's new

Pakistanis celebrating beheading of Hindu Tailor

Faqirze

Faqirze

FULL MEMBER
Sep 17, 2021
870
-8
960
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
fb.watch

اردو NEWJ - Horrific! Udaipur Tailor Kanhaiya Lal Sahu Beheaded For Supporting Nupur Sharma's Comments | Facebook | By ‎اردو NEWJ‎ | نپور شرما کی حمایت کرنے پر ادے پور میں کنہیا لال ساہو کا قتل، دو مسلم نوجوانوں نے دکان میں گھس کر حملہ کیا

2.2M views, 108K likes, 43K loves, 15K comments, 21K shares, Facebook Watch Videos from اردو NEWJ: نپور شرما کی حمایت کرنے پر ادے پور میں کنہیا لال ساہو کا قتل، دو مسلم نوجوانوں نے دکان میں گھس کر...
fb.watch fb.watch

Check out the comments on here, this is seriously disturbing and sickening. Check out the amounts of likes these disgusting comments are getting, what makes people have such filthy and subhuman thoughts and mentalities? I fear this represents the thoughts of the vast majority of Pakistanis living in Pakistan, what a cesspool.
 
Faqirze

Faqirze

FULL MEMBER
Sep 17, 2021
870
-8
960
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
PakAlp said:
Jahil people.
Click to expand...
Indeed, I feel sick to my stomach and nauseous even thinking about those comments. What causes this kind of mindset to fester? these aren't some uneducated jahils these are very educated people posting this crap mind you
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

JackTheRipper
Indian Muslims Arrested for Celebrating Pakistani Cricket Victory Over India
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
91
Views
3K
baajey
baajey
D
The Many Criticisms of Rama and the 'Anger' of the Hindu Right
Replies
1
Views
201
manlion
manlion
Sudarshan
A Sin to be Born Hindu in Bangladesh
Replies
11
Views
424
Sainthood 101
Sainthood 101
Hiptullha
[NSFW] Perverted Hindu youth discuss violating Muslim women on online voice-chatting app, Clubhouse
2
Replies
26
Views
1K
PakFactor
PakFactor
D
Kanhaiya Lal was beheaded after his son made social media posts supporting Nupur Sharma
Replies
0
Views
177
Drizzt
D

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom