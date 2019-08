Okay couple of things. I don't want to rain down on your parade, but I am seeing this thing happening again and again in this forum. That thing is :



People taking Trump's words seriously.



Please don't do that. This is the same guy who said Covfefe in the middle of the night. Who called for "extreme vetting" of Muslims. The same guy who sitting in his presidential chair has called people of his own team with all sorts of names AND didn't even leave his intelligence team from contempt.



Simply put, his words are NOT to be believed.



If he says "Pakistan is unreliable, bad or whatever". He doesn't know what he is talking about.

If he says "I love Pakistan, its PM". He doesn't know what he is talking about.

If he says "Kashmir belongs to Canada". He does not know what he is talking about.

If he says "India asked me to help them sort out their border problems." He does not know what he is talking about.



Another thing : When he speaks, he speaks by himself. IE there is no deep state that can control him or heck guide him. He is an independent freak.



The only thing which you should READ in any "dealing" with US right now is their actions. So thats what you have.



125 million dollars worth of F-16 goodies. Now take that and interpret as what you wish. Thats the sole truth in this "diplomacy" with trump or any of his underlings. Rest, is BS.

