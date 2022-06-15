Crisis-ridden Pakistan to raise govt employees' pay by 15% The pay hike may put a burden of $351 million on the national exchequer

Pakistanis asked to drink less tea amid economic crisis​

Pakistan is world’s largest importer of tea, buying in more than $600m worth last yearTribune DeskJune 15, 2022 5:04 PMPakistanis have been asked to drink fewer cups of tea to keep the country’s economy afloat.Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday said sipping fewer cups a day would cut Pakistan’s high import bills, reports the BBC.Pakistan’s low foreign currency reserves, which is only enough for less than two months of all imports, has left the country in urgent need of funds.The South Asian country is the world’s largest importer of tea. The country bought in tea worth more than $600 million last year, according to the BBC.Pakistani media quoted Iqbal as saying: “I urge the countrymen to cut down the consumption of tea by one to two cups because we have to import tea on loan.”He also suggested traders close their stalls by 8:30pm to save electricity.Iqbal’s plea comes as Pakistan’s foreign currency reserves continue to fall rapidly, putting pressure on the government to cut high import costs. The request to reduce tea consumption has gone viral on social media. People doubt that the country’s financial problems can be addressed by cutting out the beverage.. Officials in Karachi last month restricted the import of dozens of non-essential luxury items to protect funds.The economic crisis is a major test for Shehbaz Sharif’s government. Sharif accused Imran Khan’s government of mismanaging the economy shortly after being sworn in.