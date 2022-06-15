What's new

Pakistanis asked to drink less tea amid economic crisis

Crisis-ridden Pakistan to raise govt employees' pay by 15%

The pay hike may put a burden of $351 million on the national exchequer
Pakistanis asked to drink less tea amid economic crisis​

Pakistan is world’s largest importer of tea, buying in more than $600m worth last year

Tribune Desk
June 15, 2022 5:04 PM

Pakistanis have been asked to drink fewer cups of tea to keep the country’s economy afloat.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday said sipping fewer cups a day would cut Pakistan’s high import bills, reports the BBC.

Pakistan’s low foreign currency reserves, which is only enough for less than two months of all imports, has left the country in urgent need of funds.

The South Asian country is the world’s largest importer of tea. The country bought in tea worth more than $600 million last year, according to the BBC.

Pakistani media quoted Iqbal as saying: “I urge the countrymen to cut down the consumption of tea by one to two cups because we have to import tea on loan.”

He also suggested traders close their stalls by 8:30pm to save electricity.

Iqbal’s plea comes as Pakistan’s foreign currency reserves continue to fall rapidly, putting pressure on the government to cut high import costs. The request to reduce tea consumption has gone viral on social media. People doubt that the country’s financial problems can be addressed by cutting out the beverage.

Foreign exchange reserves of Pakistan dropped from around $16 billion in February to less than $10 billion in the first week of June. Officials in Karachi last month restricted the import of dozens of non-essential luxury items to protect funds.

The economic crisis is a major test for Shehbaz Sharif’s government. Sharif accused Imran Khan’s government of mismanaging the economy shortly after being sworn in.
 
LOL. I use tea as a weight-loss tactic.

Drinking tea or coffee before mealtime fills me up and makes me eat less.

Drinking tea could cut down on food consumption in Pakistan.
 
WotTen said:
LOL. I use tea as a weight-loss tactic.

Drinking tea or coffee before mealtime fills me up and makes me eat less.

Drinking tea could cut down on food consumption in Pakistan.
So, the Pakistan govt should find out places by doing some field experiments where tea can be farmed. However, this being a long-term measure, Pakistan cannot afford to import a huge quantity of tea leaves in the short term by spending precious foreign exchange.

It needs dollars to spend on other important goods.

China has the longest history of producing tea. I think that country can help Pakistan find out suitable places where the weather is damp, with suitable soil and ample rainfall but the water does not stand at the root of the trees.

Water either flows away due to hilly slopes or the soil below is sandy. There must be a few places where tea can be grown in Pakistan.

Pakistanis love to drink Milk Tea.
 
bluesky said:
So, the Pakistan govt should find out places by doing some field experiments where tea can be farmed. However, this being a long-term measure, Pakistan cannot afford to import a huge quantity of tea leaves in the short term by
I don't know the botany and economics of tea cultivation. Not sure why an agricultural country like Pakistan needs to import any food plant at all.
 
PakAlp said:
Less tea, boycott sugar aswell, dont drive but walk or use bicycle.
In rural areas most people r healthier and more fit then the city dwellers
The issues are mostly for city dwellers
In rural/villages they drink more LASSI than tea anyway……
 

