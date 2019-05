The latest is 84/9 now. Two more wickets gone.

Hafeez fall to another short ball. It is beyond shameful.

Now every team is going to bounce Pakistani team out, make no mistakes.

I cannot understand, some of these players have 200/300 One Days under their belts.

When are they going to learn how to play short balls!!

When they acheived 1000 land mark!!



How they reach the figures of 200/300 matches with so many flaws!!!

This is the question everyone should ask.

Click to expand...