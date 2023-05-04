Pakistanis are corrupt bastards

It’s no surprise that every new leader that comes is the worst of the people excelling in lies, corruption, zina and all the bad things.



Whether it’s government or private department, you will find a haramkhor.



But in Pakistan, their soul leaves their body if they have to be nice to fellow Muslim or not be a haramkhor for one.



So yeah stop whining and stop hoping some leader is going to come and fix things. Even if Jinnah came to life today, Pakistan will still be crap because haramkhori, kamchori has been deep rooted into them now.



Until the moment you find breaking the traffic signal bad, not doing your work fully that you’re paid for monthly bad, and making the life of your fellow Pakistanis difficult as bad. There is no hope for Pakistan.



I know why this is, it’s the influence of Indians. Pakistanis and Indians are the same filthy people. We should have never lived with Hindus not for one second. Their filthy character has been deep rooted into our DNA now.