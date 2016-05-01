Pakistanis and Israeli Jews in the diaspora

This is a question for expatriate Pakistanis in western countries or elsewhere? What have your interactions been like with Jews in western countries?

In my case, all the jews that i have met in USA and Canada were friendly and cordial with me even though they knew i am a Pakistani muslim. I also know some Pakistanis who have travelled to Israel and they also mentioned that jews were nice to them despite knowing they were Pakistanis.



Now let's talk about Arabs, it is common knowledge that pakistani workers in middle eastern countries are not exactly treated nicely. It can be argued that since many pakistanis in middle-east are poor labourers or bus/taxi drivers and the arrogant oil rich arabs see them as inferior which is class discrimination. But even in western countries where arabs and other muslims are socially at the same level, i have noticed that arabs tend to be very arrogant, ethnocentric and have excessive sense of pride.