Pakistani Youtubers invading India

Laozi

Laozi

There is a flood of Pakistani Youtubers interviewing Indians, live in public and sharing it on social media.

A lot of myths will be broken, or YouTube will be banned.
Let's see which one happens first.


Sana Amjad


DailySwag
 
There is a flood of Pakistani Youtubers interviewing Indians, live in public and sharing it on social media.

A lot of myths will be broken, or YouTube will be banned.
Let's see which one happens first.


Sana Amjad


DailySwag
They are just profiting off Indians who have unhealthy obsession with Pakistan which makes it around 90% of Indian population.
 
CallSignMaverick

These channels have become synonymous with cringe and obsession with India, and these channels run because a lot of Indians obsessed with pakistan consume their staged content shamelessly instead of doing something productive.
They are just profiting off Indians who have unhealthy obsession with Pakistan which makes it around 90% of Indian population.
90% is a huge number which given their sub-count doesn't seem likely. Most of the people in both contries mind their own business but since our population is so huge and we procreate faster than sound that even 0.01% of our population becomes a huge number.
 
2-3 random youtubers from a population of 220 million plus Pakistanis visit India

Pajeet on PDF: Pakistani youtubers invading India
 
Two unknown “Pakistani” YouTubers….literally unknown in Pakistan, but massively popular in India. It’s not hard to do the math.

Both are being paid by some shady Dubai based Indian state media house.

*yawn* - next.
 
2-3 random youtubers from a population of 220 million plus Pakistanis visit India

Pajeet on PDF: Pakistani youtubers invading India
Make that 243 million we passed the 220 million milestone years ago.
Which makes your point even stronger.
As for these lot it’s just for subscribers, especially with little contact between Pakistan and India now.
 

