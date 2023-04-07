They are just profiting off Indians who have unhealthy obsession with Pakistan which makes it around 90% of Indian population.There is a flood of Pakistani Youtubers interviewing Indians, live in public and sharing it on social media.
A lot of myths will be broken, or YouTube will be banned.
Let's see which one happens first.
90% is a huge number which given their sub-count doesn't seem likely. Most of the people in both contries mind their own business but since our population is so huge and we procreate faster than sound that even 0.01% of our population becomes a huge number.They are just profiting off Indians who have unhealthy obsession with Pakistan which makes it around 90% of Indian population.
2-3 random youtubers from a population of 220 million plus Pakistanis visit India
Pajeet on PDF: Pakistani youtubers invading India