PAKISTANI WOMAN with a PHD in MATH charging $4 for tuition.

General Dong said: thats a good reason.. I wanted to learn spanish in my younger days to be able to talk to hot latinas haha... i am fortunate to say i was very popular with them lol...there were not many desis growing up in my area of nj besides ugly Indians Click to expand...

I took Spanish from 7th grade to 12th. I have intermediate knowledge.Not many desis where we lived in Flushing. I didn’t date anyone, but had many desis girls typically write love letters to me. NYC was segregated in the 90s. There was a pecking order and desis were at the lowest at least in Queens.I was athletic and my group consisted of Greek, Asian, and Balkans. We also played sports all year around so that attracted a lot of girls to me. Sorry if this offends anyone - but there was a bias towards darker skin desis. Ivd always had fairer skin so that attracted many girls. Just my experiences. I miss the 90s lol. 9/11 changed the culture of America. Those who grew up here know what I am talking about.