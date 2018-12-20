What's new

Pakistani Woman Told to 'Get Out', Denied A Bike License For Being A Woman

Reportedly, when the woman from Karachi approached a government official to apply for a license, she was told to "get out." The woman, Shireen Ferozepurwalla took to Twitter to share her shocking ordeal at the license office in Karachi's Clifton.
Discrimination based on gender is not something new. While things have certainly changed for the better over the years, gender-bias persists in society in various forms. With societies evolving, one would expect to hear lesser incidents of women being denied the most basic rights, but that still seems like a far-fetched dream.
An incident has come to light from Pakistan where a woman was denied a driver's license for a two-wheeler, only because she was a woman.
Reportedly, when the woman from Karachi approached a government official to apply for a license, she was told to "get out."




The woman, Shireen Ferozepurwalla took to Twitter to share her shocking ordeal at the license office in Karachi's Clifton. In her tweet, she wrote, 'Can a woman not ride a bike in Pakistan? I'm being told by the License Office that they do not issue bike riding licenses to women. They said and I quote: ‘Larkiyo ko bike ka license nahi dete, aap gaari chalaye.’ Why? What kind of rule is this? Please respond'.





After leaving the license office, Ferozepurwalla contacted one of her acquaintances who works in another license office to confirm whether what she was told was actually true. She was informed that "they really did not give bike licenses to women.”

Once she had shared her discriminatory experience on Twitter, Ferozepurwalla learnt that several women got their bike license only when they pressurised the staff.


After two days of this incident taking place, she was contacted by Clifton DSP, who called her to the license office. She said, “Finally got my license without any further problems. Thank you to everyone who reached out to me and offered help to solve this issue.”




Makes you wonder why a simple thing like a two-wheeler license is a challenge for a woman to procure, even in 2020, doesn't it? It should.

www.indiatimes.com

Pakistani Woman Told 'Bike Ka License Nahi Dete Hum Larkiyo Ko', Asked To Drive Car Instead!

An incident has come to light from Pakistan where a woman was denied a driver's license for a two-wheeler because she is a woman. Yes, you read that right. Reportedly, when the woman from Karachi approached a government official to apply for a license, she was told to "get out".
www.indiatimes.com
 
Really surprising she has to fight a lot just to get a license to ride a bike...In India crores of women ride bikes by getting license as easily as any man could get.
