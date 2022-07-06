Pakistani woman arrives in India to marry her distant relative | Ludhiana News - Times of India On Wednesday Shumaila, a resident of Lahore, entered India via Integrated Check Post, Attari along with her relatives where she was received by Jaland

Shumaila, a resident of Lahore, entered India via Integrated Check Post, Attari along with her relatives where she was received by Jalandhar resident Kamal Kalyan and his family members.ATTARI: Finally after overcoming cross-border hindrances and bottlenecks, Pakistani national Shumaila arrived in India from to marry her distant relative Kamal Kalyan.On Wednesday Shumaila, a resident of Lahore, entered India via Integrated Check Post, Attari along with her relatives where she was received by Jalandhar resident Kamal Kalyan and his family members.Both of them were engaged online in 2018 and were set to marry in 2020 which couldn’t happen due to a coronavirus outbreak."I am feeling very good as if I am with my own people and not with strangers, no one is new for me , all are mine," said Shumaila adding she was being welcomed not as "daughter-in-law but as a daughter."She said her marriage was "arranged" by the family and she simply abided by what she was told to do . "As cousins, I used to talk to Kamal often, we would also have video chats on various occasions", she said.She said there was party time going on in her friend's circle in Lahore and almost all of her friends had come up to Wagah (Pakistan border) to see her off.Echoing with Shumaila, Kamal, who has a car bazaar in Jalandhar , said: "I did whatever my father and other family members decided".Qadian resident Chaudhary Maqbool Ahmad who himself is married in Pakistan claimed that he had helped Shumaila and Kamal to fulfil the travel formalities etc. He urged the Central government to simplify the visa formalities so that the marriages could be solemnised between the families divided across the Radcliffe Line without passing through cumbersome travel formalities.Shumaila said she had to apply a couple of times before she was given a visa."There are a lot of people who want to travel but their spirits are dampened due to cumbersome visa formalities, the governments of both countries should simplify the process," she said.